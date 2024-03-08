Former Arsenal superstar Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to claim a slender 2-1 victory over Manchester City and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Merson also claimed that the outcome of the match was heavily hinged on Mohamed Salah’s availability.

Paul Merson Backs Liverpool To Beat Manchester City At Anfield

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host second-placed Manchester City at Anfield for their Matchday 28 appointment on Sunday afternoon (March 10). Both teams are coming into the game in good shape, with the Reds claiming a 5-1 win over Sparta Praha in their last outing in the Europa League and City beating Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg.

With one point separating the top two Premier League teams, Sunday’s encounter could have massive bearings on the title race. Previewing the game on Sportskeeda, Merson said the Merseysiders were better placed to snatch maximum points, especially if Salah was fit to start. He wrote:

“It all comes down to Mohamed Salah’s availability. He’s back in full training and if he’s fit and raring to go, I give Liverpool the edge at Anfield. They are absolutely formidable at Anfield and should be able to field a strong XI despite injuries to Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, amongst others.”

Merson Backs Jurgen Klopp To Pick Conor Bradley Over Joe Gomez & Names A Key Battle

Conor Bradley, who has come in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been in top form lately. And while Joe Gomez has more experience under his belt, Merson backed Jurgen Klopp to pick Bradley against Man City.

“Conor Bradley has been outstanding since coming into the team and should keep his spot at right-back. He’ll come up against Jeremy Doku, but the lad hasn’t put a foot wrong in his young Liverpool career so far, so I doubt Jurgen Klopp will bench him for Joe Gomez.

“The Englishman might be the safer option, but Bradley is much better going forward and Liverpool will need his energy down the right flank to make their presence felt in the game.”

Merson then turned his attention to the potential clash between Mohamed Salah and Nathan Ake, calling it a key battle.

He added:

“Salah versus Nathan Ake will be one to watch out for. Ake is a fantastic player, but he fell asleep against Alejandro Garnacho last week and was responsible for playing Bruno Fernandes onside for Marcus Rashford’s goal.

“I think Bradley’s done outstandingly well, he needs to play. He’ll probably play against Doku but that’s okay. Salah vs Ake could be a key battle.”

Merson’s Prediction: 2-1 For Liverpool

Salah, who has missed six of Liverpool’s last seven Premier League matches, has been in fine form this season. The Egypt international has scored 14 times in 21 outings, emerging as the division’s second-leading scorer.