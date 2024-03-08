Soccer

“They are absolutely formidable” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Potential Premier League Decider Between Liverpool & Manchester City

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MAnchester City And Liverpool Premier League
MAnchester City And Liverpool Premier League

Former Arsenal superstar Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to claim a slender 2-1 victory over Manchester City and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Merson also claimed that the outcome of the match was heavily hinged on Mohamed Salah’s availability.

Paul Merson Backs Liverpool To Beat Manchester City At Anfield

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host second-placed Manchester City at Anfield for their Matchday 28 appointment on Sunday afternoon (March 10). Both teams are coming into the game in good shape, with the Reds claiming a 5-1 win over Sparta Praha in their last outing in the Europa League and City beating Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg.

With one point separating the top two Premier League teams, Sunday’s encounter could have massive bearings on the title race. Previewing the game on Sportskeeda, Merson said the Merseysiders were better placed to snatch maximum points, especially if Salah was fit to start. He wrote:

It all comes down to Mohamed Salah’s availability. He’s back in full training and if he’s fit and raring to go, I give Liverpool the edge at Anfield. They are absolutely formidable at Anfield and should be able to field a strong XI despite injuries to Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, amongst others.

Merson Backs Jurgen Klopp To Pick Conor Bradley Over Joe Gomez & Names A Key Battle

Conor Bradley, who has come in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been in top form lately. And while Joe Gomez has more experience under his belt, Merson backed Jurgen Klopp to pick Bradley against Man City.

Conor Bradley has been outstanding since coming into the team and should keep his spot at right-back. He’ll come up against Jeremy Doku, but the lad hasn’t put a foot wrong in his young Liverpool career so far, so I doubt Jurgen Klopp will bench him for Joe Gomez.

The Englishman might be the safer option, but Bradley is much better going forward and Liverpool will need his energy down the right flank to make their presence felt in the game.”

Merson then turned his attention to the potential clash between Mohamed Salah and Nathan Ake, calling it a key battle.

He added:

Salah versus Nathan Ake will be one to watch out for. Ake is a fantastic player, but he fell asleep against Alejandro Garnacho last week and was responsible for playing Bruno Fernandes onside for Marcus Rashford’s goal.

I think Bradley’s done outstandingly well, he needs to play. He’ll probably play against Doku but that’s okay. Salah vs Ake could be a key battle.”

Merson’s Prediction: 2-1 For Liverpool

Salah, who has missed six of Liverpool’s last seven Premier League matches, has been in fine form this season. The Egypt international has scored 14 times in 21 outings, emerging as the division’s second-leading scorer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
MAnchester City And Liverpool Premier League
Soccer

LATEST “They are absolutely formidable” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Potential Premier League Decider Between Liverpool & Manchester City

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Can’t say I am totally convinced” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Score Of Premier League Clash Between Manchester United & Everton
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024

Ex-Celtic attacker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to beat Everton by the narrowest of margins in their upcoming Premier League meeting. In his BBC column, Sutton predicted a slender…

Bayern Munich Icon Thomas Muller
Soccer
5 Most Loyal Players In Top 5 European Leagues Right Now: Bayern Munich Stalwart Thomas Muller Headlines List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024

Soccer players these days like to stay on the move. They are always on the hunt for more opportunities, bigger contracts, and better lifestyles, meaning every few years they move…

Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Soccer
Nashville 2-2 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Save Herons’ Blushes In CONCACAF Champions Cup
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Liverpool Arsenal City Kimmich
Soccer
Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Eye Move For Wantaway Bayern Munich Midfielder Joshua Kimmich
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 07 2024
Real Madrid Sold Varane To Manchester United
Soccer
“They know when to get rid of players” – Thierry Henry Dissects Real Madrid’s Decision To Sell Raphael Varane & Casemiro
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Soccer
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names Potential Alphonso Davies Replacement, But Says It Will Be A Difficult Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
Arrow to top