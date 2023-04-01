With the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight just days away, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Anthony Joshua’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, resumé, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories he has.

Anthony Joshua Boxing Record

Anthony Joshua returns to action this weekend as he faces Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight contest at the O2 Arena, London. Joshua was last seen losing for the second time to unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk back in August last year, and will walk to the ring on Saturday night for the first time since December 2015 with no world title belts on the line.

Since his last fight, ‘AJ’ has teamed up with legendary American trainer Derrick James, and will be looking to put on an explosive performance this weekend in his hometown of London. Should the former two-time heavyweight champion put in an emphatic performance here, we could certainly see him in some huge fights before the end of the year.

The last time Joshua fought at the O2 Arena was back in 2016 when he defended his IBF World Heavyweight Title against Dominic Breazeale. Furthermore, Joshua’s last non-world title fight was against British rival Dillian Whyte back in December 2015.

Going into this fight, Joshua boasts an impressive boxing record of 24 wins to three losses. Of these 24 wins, Joshua has won stopped all but two opponents by knockout.

The only men to go the distance with Joshua and are Andy Ruiz Jr, Joseph Parker and of course Oleksandr Usyk who twice beat ‘AJ’ on points. Hence why ‘AJ’ is odds on to beat ‘989 Assassin’ on Saturday night with the best offshore gambling sites.

Anthony Joshua fought in his first world title fight against Charles Martin back in April 2016. ‘AJ’ won within three rounds, putting his name right to the very top of the heavyweight division. Since that fight, Joshua has fought in 11 consecutive world title fights, including unifications and some huge fights.

The two-time heavyweight champion has fought in 12 world title fights in his career, winning nine of them. His three losses came at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk twice, as well as that shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr on his American debut at Madison Square Garden.

Joshua of course avenged that loss to Ruiz a fight later in Saudi Arabia. During his reign as the world heavyweight champion, the London man beat a whole host of incredible names. He beat Joseph Parker in a unification fight, as well as beating Dominic Breazeale, Eric Molina and Carlos Takam in his world title defenses.

Joshua’s biggest win came against the great Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium back in 2017. ‘AJ’ beat ‘Dr Steelhammer’ with an emphatic 11th round knockout, winning three world crowns at heavyweight. This fight is one of the best performances of Joshua’s career, crawling up off the canvas before turning the fight around and winning it in the later rounds.

Some other huge names such as Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev are two other names Joshua has beaten in his reign as heavyweight champion. Now he embarks on his first non-world title fight in almost eight years but still has the hunger to succeed and get back to the summit of the heavyweight division.

Joshua has had a magnificent career since turning professional back in 2013. He turned pro with a lot of hype due to winning a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and has had a meteoric rise since.

Boxing fans are excited to see the former two-time heavyweight champion back in the ring this weekend to begin his quest back to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division. But first, he must defeat ‘989 Assassin’ this weekend and begin his climb back up the heavyweight rankings.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

