The World Boxing Council (WBC) have updated their boxing rankings, which of course includes the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings. Following his monumental effort against Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has been ranked inside the Top 10. But is this the highest a boxer has ever been ranked after just one fight?

Francis Ngannou Ranked In Top 10 of WBC World Heavyweight Rankings

Following his remarkable effort against WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has been ranked as the number 10 heavyweight by the WBC.

The former UFC heavyweight king made his professional boxing debut in Saudi Arabia on October 28, losing narrowly to the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

The ex-UFC champion of course shocked the world by knocking Fury down in Round 3, as well winning several of the other rounds. In fact, many fans feel Ngannou was hard done by and actually did enough to win the fight.

Despite Fury’s WBC ranking not being on the line for the Ngannou bout, the WBC still decided to install the former UFC king at number 10 in their latest rankings.

At their latest convention, the WBC have placed Ngannou in at number 10, with Deontay Wilder ranked at number one and Anthony Joshua at number two.

Francis Ngannou has mentioned his desire to continue his boxing career in 2024. He has been linked with several high calibre bouts already against the likes of Joshua and Wilder.

It remains to be seen what Ngannou’s next move in the boxing world is. For now though, he has impressed massively and has been rewarded with a Top 10 WBC World Heavyweight Ranking for his efforts.

Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division.@francisngannou #wbcboxing #wbcuzbekistan23 pic.twitter.com/mXjhiRS9Vt — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 15, 2023

Is Ngannou’s Top 10 Ranking The Highest A Boxer Has Gone After One Fight?

Despite Francis Ngannou going straight in at number 10 in the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings, this isn’t the highest ranking a boxer has achieved after making their professional boxing debut.

That record belongs to the elite Ukrainian – Vasyl Lomachenko.

This comes as no surprise given the fact that Lomachenko turned pro will a huge amount of hype surrounding him following his stellar amateur career. ‘Loma’ turned professional after accumulating an amateur boxing record of 396-1.

Yes, you read that correctly. Lomachenko had 397 amateur fights across his 10+ year amateur career, before he turned professional in 2013. The Ukrainian made his debut against Jose Luis Ramirez in October 2013.

Lomachenko won the fight via knockout in Round 4, and was instantly installed at Number 4 in the WBO world rankings at featherweight.

He actually went on to fight world a world title in just his second fight, but lost a narrow split decision, which was contentious, before winning the WBO World Featherweight Title in just his third fight.

So, although Ngannou’s instalment in the Top 10 of the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings is almightily impressive, it isn’t the highest a boxer has ever been ranked after just one fight. That title belongs to the great Vasyl Lomachenko.

However, you could argue Ngannou’s feat is more impressive, given the fact he had no previous boxing experience and had only fought previously in MMA and the UFC.

Full WBC World Heavyweight Rankings (Top 10)

Ranking Fighter Champion Tyson Fury 1. Deontay Wilder 2. Anthony Joshua 3. Arslanbek Makhmudov 4. Frank Sanchez 5. Efe Ajagba 6. Jared Anderson 7. Martin Bakole 8. Joseph Parker 9. Otto Wallin 10. Francis Ngannou