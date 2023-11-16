Boxing News

Is Francis Ngannou’s Move Into The Top 10 Of The WBC World Heavyweight Rankings The Highest A Boxer Has Gone After One Fight?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury - Boxing
Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury - Boxing

The World Boxing Council (WBC) have updated their boxing rankings, which of course includes the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings. Following his monumental effort against Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has been ranked inside the Top 10. But is this the highest a boxer has ever been ranked after just one fight?

Francis Ngannou Ranked In Top 10 of WBC World Heavyweight Rankings

Following his remarkable effort against WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has been ranked as the number 10 heavyweight by the WBC.

The former UFC heavyweight king made his professional boxing debut in Saudi Arabia on October 28, losing narrowly to the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

The ex-UFC champion of course shocked the world by knocking Fury down in Round 3, as well winning several of the other rounds. In fact, many fans feel Ngannou was hard done by and actually did enough to win the fight.

Despite Fury’s WBC ranking not being on the line for the Ngannou bout, the WBC still decided to install the former UFC king at number 10 in their latest rankings.

At their latest convention, the WBC have placed Ngannou in at number 10, with Deontay Wilder ranked at number one and Anthony Joshua at number two.

Francis Ngannou has mentioned his desire to continue his boxing career in 2024. He has been linked with several high calibre bouts already against the likes of Joshua and Wilder.

It remains to be seen what Ngannou’s next move in the boxing world is. For now though, he has impressed massively and has been rewarded with a Top 10 WBC World Heavyweight Ranking for his efforts.

Is Ngannou’s Top 10 Ranking The Highest A Boxer Has Gone After One Fight?

Despite Francis Ngannou going straight in at number 10 in the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings, this isn’t the highest ranking a boxer has achieved after making their professional boxing debut.

That record belongs to the elite Ukrainian – Vasyl Lomachenko.

This comes as no surprise given the fact that Lomachenko turned pro will a huge amount of hype surrounding him following his stellar amateur career. ‘Loma’ turned professional after accumulating an amateur boxing record of 396-1.

Yes, you read that correctly. Lomachenko had 397 amateur fights across his 10+ year amateur career, before he turned professional in 2013. The Ukrainian made his debut against Jose Luis Ramirez in October 2013.

Lomachenko won the fight via knockout in Round 4, and was instantly installed at Number 4 in the WBO world rankings at featherweight.

He actually went on to fight world a world title in just his second fight, but lost a narrow split decision, which was contentious, before winning the WBO World Featherweight Title in just his third fight.

So, although Ngannou’s instalment in the Top 10 of the WBC World Heavyweight Rankings is almightily impressive, it isn’t the highest a boxer has ever been ranked after just one fight. That title belongs to the great Vasyl Lomachenko.

However, you could argue Ngannou’s feat is more impressive, given the fact he had no previous boxing experience and had only fought previously in MMA and the UFC.

Full WBC World Heavyweight Rankings (Top 10)

Ranking Fighter
Champion Tyson Fury
1. Deontay Wilder
2. Anthony Joshua
3. Arslanbek Makhmudov
4. Frank Sanchez
5. Efe Ajagba
6. Jared Anderson
7. Martin Bakole
8. Joseph Parker
9. Otto Wallin
10. Francis Ngannou
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury - Boxing
Boxing News

LATEST Is Francis Ngannou’s Move Into The Top 10 Of The WBC World Heavyweight Rankings The Highest A Boxer Has Gone After One Fight?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
fury usyk
Boxing News
Tyson Fury Next Opponent Betting Odds: Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Title Fight Long Odds-On to be Next
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 30 2023

Oleksandr Usyk Long Odds-On Favourite to be Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent Anthony Joshua 7/2 to Face Fury Next in Battle of Britain Clash Rematch with Francis Ngannou a 14% Chance…

wilder ngannou
Boxing News
Francis Ngannou Next Opponent Odds: Deontay Wilder in Battle of Boxing’s Biggest Hitters Next Up in PFL Bout?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 30 2023

Deontay Wilder Big Favorite to Face Franics Ngannou Next in PFL Bout Tyson Fury Rematch Has 14% Probability of Being Next Fight for Ngannou Anthony Joshua +600 to be Ngannou’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alaska With AK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Boxing News
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Utah With UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 28 2023
tyson fury
Boxing News
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Hawaii – HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2
Boxing News
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Tennessee With TN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2023
Arrow to top