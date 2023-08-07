Al-Hilal Eager To Sign 23-Year-Old Barcelona Target – Report

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are eager to sign Atletico Madrid forward and Barcelona target Joao Felix this summer.

Felix, 23, spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, but a permanent move did not materialize at the end of the season. In an earlier report, Romano claimed that Felix had no intention of staying at Atletico Madrid and would prefer a move to Barcelona. While the Blaugrana are yet to make up their minds about the attacker, Al-Hilal have submitted a one-year loan proposal.

Al-Hilal offer one-year loan to Barcelona target Joao Felix

Romano reported on Sunday (August 6):

“Al Hilal approached João Félix. Saudi side prepared to offer even 1 year loan; player decides.

“Understand Jorge Jesus called João several times. Player’s priority remains Barcelona and Europe. But Al Hilal becomes option as one thing is sure: he will NOT stay at Atléti.”

The journalist doubled down on his claims on Monday, adding that Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus had called his countryman to convince him of the club’s project.

Romano further reported:

“Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, involved in Joao Félix deal as he’s calling the player to bring him to Saudi as soon as possible.

“New approaches will take place this week as Félix will wait for Barça/Europe but Al Hilal is an option as he will 100% leave Atléti this summer.”

Felix on the shortlist to replace Ousmane Dembele

According to journalist Albert Fernandez (via Barca Universal), Felix is one of the five players Barcelona have shortlisted to replace Ousmane Dembele, who is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), and Jeremy Doku (Rennes) are the remaining four names on the list.

Transfermarkt values Felix at around $55 million. Considering he has almost four years remaining on his contract (June 2027), Atletico might not offer their La Liga rivals a discount.

The 31-capped Portugal international has played 131 games for Los Rojiblancos since joining them for a club-record $139.69 million fee from Benfica in July 2019. He has scored 34 times and claimed 18 assists in all competitions.