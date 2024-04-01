NFL

Will the 49ers be able to reach an extension with WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason?

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
This offseason, the 49ers still have one important player that needs to be re-signed. Former first-round pick in 2020 Brandon Aiyuk just finished the last year of his rookie deal. As of now, the Niners know they at least have Aiyuk’s fifth-year option secure. However, the 26-year-old is searching for a long-term deal. 

Recently, there have been disputing reports about where the 49ers and Aiyuk are in terms of getting a deal done. Niners GM John Lynch said the team is “actively” trying to get a deal done. However, Mike Garafollo of the NFL Network reported that the two sides are not close to getting a deal done. There’s plenty of time before next season begins but it’s in San Francisco’s best interest to re-sign Aiyuk as soon as possible.

What kind of contract extension does Brandon Aiyuk deserve with the 49ers?


Brandon Aiyuk is coming off another productive season for the 49ers in 2023. He had 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns. Aiyuk was named second-team All-Pro for his 2023 campaign. It’s the first individual award that the 26-year-old has earned in his four-year career. Last season, Aiyuk led the team in receiving yards and receptions. The former first-round pick is a player the team needs to re-sign this offseason.

However, reports say that the two parties are not close on extension talks. Mike Garafollo of the NFL Network referred to Aiyuk’s situation as a “standoff” with the 49ers. The young WR wants to be paid like a top WR in the NFL. Next season, Miami’s Tyreek Hill will make $30 million. That’s the most of any WR in 2024. Does Brandon Aiyuk believe he’s worth that type of money? A number closer to $24 million a year might be more realistic. That is what Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalk will make next season.


This is not the first time we’ve seen Aiyuk be cryptic on social media. The young WR isn’t afraid to speak his mind on the situation. Reports say that Aiyuk could wait until after the draft to re-sign with the team. We’ve seen players miss spring practices, training camp, and even regular season games due to contract disputes. There is still plenty of time to get a deal done with Aiyuk. However, recent reports on the two sides not being close are worrisome for 49ers fans.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
