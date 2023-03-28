NFL

Aaron Rodgers Finds Love in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens

David Evans
While the sports world focuses on the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there’s another story brewing off the field: his rumored romance with Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. Rodgers, a 2005 draft pick, has previously been linked to high-profile celebrities such as Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick, and Olivia Munn. Now, it seems the NFL star might be enjoying a new love interest in the basketball world.

Rodgers and Edens the Newest Celebrity Couple?

Rodgers and Edens have been longtime friends, often spotted together at Bucks games. However, it wasn’t until Sports Gossip reported their possible romantic connection in January that speculation took off. An inside source told People that the duo’s relationship has evolved into a casual romance, though it remains to be seen whether it will become more serious.

Mallory Edens, a 26-year-old Princeton graduate and former track and field athlete, first rose to fame when she represented the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA draft lottery. Since then, she has built a successful modeling career, collaborating with renowned brands like Alaïa and Alessandra Rich. Although neither Rodgers nor Edens has confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances continue to keep the rumor mill churning.

While Rodgers’ NFL future remains a hot topic in sports media, his off-field life also garners significant attention. The potential romance between Rodgers and Edens has captured the imaginations of fans and media alike, as they eagerly await more details about the couple’s status.

Edens has over 228,000 Instagram followers where she posts pictures of herself courtside at Bucks games and modeling shoots. And New Yorks Jets fans have even taken to Edens’ Instagram page to ask her to tell Rodgers to make his move official. Classic New York!

 

As the sports world watches Aaron Rodgers’ career moves and potential new romance unfold, one thing is certain: the Packers quarterback knows how to keep fans engaged both on and off the field. With a possible love story brewing between Rodgers and Edens, the excitement surrounding the NFL star’s personal life is just as intense as the anticipation of his next professional move.

