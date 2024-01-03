The winter transfer window officially opened for business on January 1st. Over the next four weeks, teams across Europe will evaluate their options in the market and look to bolster their squads if possible.

Recruiting in the January window has historically been trickier than in the summer, as clubs are reluctant to sell important players in the middle of the season. To avoid overpaying for a player who might not even feature regularly in the first XI, teams take a long and hard look at free agents, as negotiations with out-of-contract players are relatively straightforward.

Today, we will look at a few handpicked players who could find themselves at a new club this month. Here are 5 world-renowned soccer players who are still without a contract in January 2024.

#5 Phil Jones

After spending 12 long years at Manchester United, Phil Jones left the club as a free agent in July 2023. He was quite a divisive figure at Old Trafford, owing to his inconsistent displays. However, there were times when he looked good enough to neutralize even the most gifted attackers. Between 2011 and 2023, Jones played 229 games for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring six times. He won six trophies with the senior team, including one Premier League title and a UEFA Europa League.

Jones has yet to hang up his boots but he is already thinking about life after his playing career. The Englishman, who is interested in soccer directorship as well as coaching, is doing the directorship course with the PFA business school and working to earn his coaching badges.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Once a wonderkid at Manchester United, Jesse Lingard’s career has unraveled in the last six 0dd months. The Man United academy graduate joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season. He played 20 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing two assists. Neither party was happy with the marriage and they decided to part ways in July 2023.

Lingard, whose market value stands at €6 million ($6.56 million), has been without a club ever since. The 31-year-old, who won four trophies with Manchester United, still has time to revive his career. And it will be a shame if he does not get the chance to do so.

#3 Douglas Costa

An explosive winger with unmatched stamina, Douglas Costa has been without a club since leaving Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy in October. According to reports, the American side did not see value in keeping the Brazilian around, as he failed to live up to expectations and was frequently involved in off-field incidents.

It would, however, be unfair to judge Costa solely based on his mediocre spell in America. Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Shakhtar Donetsk — Costa has left his footprints at many top European clubs, winning 11 domestic titles, amongst other honors. At 33, Costa still has plenty to offer, and it will not be surprising if his talents are put to good use this year.

#2 Arturo Vidal

One of the most dogged central midfielders of his era, Arturo Vidal became a free agent on January 1, 2024. The Chilean powerhouse had spent the previous six months of his career at Brazilian club Athletico-PR.

The 36-year-old, who has two Copa America trophies to his name, has played for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter Milan. Vidal played his best soccer for the Turin-based club, netting 48 times and providing 25 assists in 171 games across competitions. The three-time Bundesliga winner won four Serie A titles with the Bianconeri.

#1 David De Gea

One of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, David De Gea left Manchester United as a free agent in July 2023. His Old Trafford exit came as a shock to many, as he was still very much at the top of his game, with him winning the Premier League Golden Glove Award at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Erik ten Hag, however, was seemingly not satisfied with De Gea’s performance on the ball, which is why he brought Andre Onana as his replacement. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, the move has not panned out as well as he expected, with the Cameroonian failing to live up to expectations.

According to reports, the Red Devils are contemplating bringing De Gea back in January. But it hardly seems practical for the two parties to reunite just months after their split.