Soccer

5 Renowned Players Who Are Free Agents In January 2024: Manchester United Legend Tops List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals

The winter transfer window officially opened for business on January 1st. Over the next four weeks, teams across Europe will evaluate their options in the market and look to bolster their squads if possible.

Recruiting in the January window has historically been trickier than in the summer, as clubs are reluctant to sell important players in the middle of the season. To avoid overpaying for a player who might not even feature regularly in the first XI, teams take a long and hard look at free agents, as negotiations with out-of-contract players are relatively straightforward.

Today, we will look at a few handpicked players who could find themselves at a new club this month. Here are 5 world-renowned soccer players who are still without a contract in January 2024.

#5 Phil Jones

Phil Jones Is A Free Agent
Phil Jones Won 6 Trophies With Manchester United

After spending 12 long years at Manchester United, Phil Jones left the club as a free agent in July 2023. He was quite a divisive figure at Old Trafford, owing to his inconsistent displays. However, there were times when he looked good enough to neutralize even the most gifted attackers. Between 2011 and 2023, Jones played 229 games for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring six times. He won six trophies with the senior team, including one Premier League title and a UEFA Europa League.

Jones has yet to hang up his boots but he is already thinking about life after his playing career. The Englishman, who is interested in soccer directorship as well as coaching, is doing the directorship course with the PFA business school and working to earn his coaching badges.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard Has Been A Free Agent Since July 2023
Jesse Lingard Scored 35 Goals In 232 Games For Manchester United

Once a wonderkid at Manchester United, Jesse Lingard’s career has unraveled in the last six 0dd months. The Man United academy graduate joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season. He played 20 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing two assists. Neither party was happy with the marriage and they decided to part ways in July 2023.

Lingard, whose market value stands at €6 million ($6.56 million), has been without a club ever since. The 31-year-old, who won four trophies with Manchester United, still has time to revive his career. And it will be a shame if he does not get the chance to do so.

#3 Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa Is A Free Agent
Douglas Costa Won 3 Bundesliga Titles And 3 Serie A Titles

An explosive winger with unmatched stamina, Douglas Costa has been without a club since leaving Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy in October. According to reports, the American side did not see value in keeping the Brazilian around, as he failed to live up to expectations and was frequently involved in off-field incidents.

It would, however, be unfair to judge Costa solely based on his mediocre spell in America. Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Shakhtar Donetsk — Costa has left his footprints at many top European clubs, winning 11 domestic titles, amongst other honors. At 33, Costa still has plenty to offer, and it will not be surprising if his talents are put to good use this year.

#2 Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal Is Currently A Free Agent
Vidal Won 4 Serie A Titles With Juventus

One of the most dogged central midfielders of his era, Arturo Vidal became a free agent on January 1, 2024. The Chilean powerhouse had spent the previous six months of his career at Brazilian club Athletico-PR.

The 36-year-old, who has two Copa America trophies to his name, has played for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter Milan. Vidal played his best soccer for the Turin-based club, netting 48 times and providing 25 assists in 171 games across competitions. The three-time Bundesliga winner won four Serie A titles with the Bianconeri.

#1 David De Gea

Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
David De Gea Won One Premier League Title With Manchester United In 12 Years

One of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, David De Gea left Manchester United as a free agent in July 2023. His Old Trafford exit came as a shock to many, as he was still very much at the top of his game, with him winning the Premier League Golden Glove Award at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Erik ten Hag, however, was seemingly not satisfied with De Gea’s performance on the ball, which is why he brought Andre Onana as his replacement. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, the move has not panned out as well as he expected, with the Cameroonian failing to live up to expectations.

According to reports, the Red Devils are contemplating bringing De Gea back in January. But it hardly seems practical for the two parties to reunite just months after their split.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

LATEST “I didn’t want to go to that club” – Former Liverpool Star Opens Up About His Decision To Turn Down Manchester City

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
Barcelona Midfielder Pedri
Soccer
“I would sign Messi if he were 19 or 22 years old” – Barcelona Star Pedri Names Player He Would Love To Bring To Camp Nou
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed he would love to bring Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland to Catalonia. The Spaniard also believes the Norwegian would be the perfect successor to Barca’s…

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Los Blancos’ Links With Argentine Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has played down reports crediting Real Madrid with an interest in Galatasaray attacker Mauro Icardi, saying there has been no contact between the two parties. Mauro…

Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Could Go To Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Jadon Sancho Is “Pushing” To Join Borussia Dortmund In January, With German Club Also Eager To Close Signing
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
Victor Osimhen Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Chelsea
Soccer
Report: Premier League Powerhouse Eyeing A Move For Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
5 Players Who Scored The Most Goals In Europe In 2023: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Clinches 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 03 2024
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Los Blancos Are Focused On PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe But Are Not Close To Finalizing Deal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Arrow to top