Scoring a goal is arguably the toughest job in soccer. One needs to outsmart defenders, time their right perfectly, and, most importantly, make just the right connection to take the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Needless to say, ticking all these boxes is tough, and doing it twice or more times in a game takes inhumane effort.

Below, we will take a look at a handful of attackers, who have mastered the art of scoring multiple times in a game, making it look like a walk in the park. Here are the top five players who have scored two or more goals most frequently in top-five European leagues since January 2020:

#5 Harry Kane – 19 Games

In fifth place, we have Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane. The Englishman, who joined the Bavarian outfit from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023, has scored a brace or more in 19 games since January 2020.

Kane has been in breathtaking form this season, scoring 17 times in just 11 Bundesliga games. He scored a stellar brace in his last outing, helping Bayern to a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim. Kane also has three Bundesliga hat-tricks this season

#4 Karim Benzema – 20 Games

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in the summer, joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad as a free agent. Before bidding European soccer adieu, Benzema won it all and created numerous records in Spain, with one being the record of scoring two or more goals in 20 La Liga matches.

The Frenchman’s last brace/hat-trick for Los Blancos came on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 season. He bagged a triple as Los Merengues cruised to a 4-2 victory over Almeria.

#3 Kylian Mbappe – 29 Games

Arguably the best attacker in the world, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe has scored two or more goals in a staggering 29 Ligue 1 games since January 2020. The French attacker’s exploits have helped PSG to two French top-flight titles so far.

Mbappe, 24, has scored 13 times in 11 Ligue 1 matches this season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored a brace or more in five league matches this season. In his last outing, he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Stade Reims.

#2 Robert Lewandowski – 30 Games

Barcelona and former Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski has claimed the second spot, having scored a brace or more in 30 games since January 2020.

The Poland international, who won the Pichichi Trophy in La Liga after scoring 23 goals last season, scored his last brace in a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday (November 12). His first, in the 53rd minute, was a thumping header, while the second came from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

#1 Erling Haaland – 36 Games

Since his debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, Erling Haaland has scored two or more goals in a league game for a staggering 36 times. The 22-year-old is currently hailed as the most formidable striker in the world, and the aforementioned stat serves as a testament to his quality.

Haaland’s most recent brace came on Sunday (November 12) in a 4-4 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Norwegian scored on either side of halftime, but his strikes were canceled out by Thiago Silva and Nicolas Jackson, respectively.