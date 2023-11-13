The first division of German soccer, the Bundesliga, is one of the most lucrative destinations for players. Not only is it home to world-class clubs, but it also has some of the most passionate fans, who tend to stick with their favorite players during challenging periods.

Over the years, quite a few English players have found their way to the Bundesliga, making their mark through fine performances. Below is the list of seven English players who have scored the highest number of goals in the history of the most competitive league in Germany:

#7 Peter Hobday – 5 Goals

In the seventh spot, we have Peter Hobday, who played for multiple Bundesliga clubs, including Paderborn, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hannover 96. The former defensive midfielder played 61 Bundesliga matches, scoring five times.

Hobday’s best Bundesliga season came in 1987-88. He played 33 matches that term, scoring four times.

#6 Reiss Nelson – 7 Goals

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is the sixth name on the list, having scored seven times and claimed an assist in 23 Bundesliga appearances.

Nelson joined TSG Hoffenheim from Arsenal U23 on a season-long loan in the summer of 2018-19. He established himself as a regular in Germany, appearing in 29 games in all competitions. Often deployed in an attacking midfield role, Nelson’s driving runs through the middle were noteworthy.

#5 Jude Bellingham – 12 Goals

Real Madrid goal-machine Jude Bellingham caught the world’s attention during his three-year stay at Borussia Dortmund. The English midfielder scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists in 92 Bundesliga matches.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for a €30.15 million ($32.22 million) fee in July 2020, becoming the most expensive U-17 transfer in history at the time. The 20-year-old won the DFB-Pokal in 2021, marking his only silverware at Dortmund before his €103 million ($110 million) switch to Real Madrid in July 2023.

#4 Harry Kane – 17 Goals

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has enjoyed a breathtaking start to life in Germany. Having joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, the England skipper has been leading the squad by example in goals as well as assists, netting 21 times and claiming seven assists in 16 appearances in all competitions. An impressive 17 goals and five assists have come in the German top flight.

Kane, 30, has scored nine goals in his last four Bundesliga matches, including two sensational hat-tricks against Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Dortmund.

#3 Kevin Keegan – 32 Goals

Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan enjoyed an impressive spell in the Bundesliga during his legendary career, scoring 32 times and providing two assists in 90 appearances between 1977 and 1980.

Keegan joined Hamburger SV from Liverpool in July 1977, having won the First Division title thrice with the Reds. In his second season in Germany, he helped Hamburger to the Bundesliga title, winning the Ballon d’Or for his exploits. It was his second Golden Ball win, with him also lifting it in 1978.

#2 Jadon Sancho – 38 Goals

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho became a global sensation during his fruitful four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund. Having joined from Manchester City U18, Sancho played 104 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund, scoring 38 times and providing 51 assists. The left-winger won one DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup with Dortmund, the former as the competition’s top scorer (6 goals) in the 2020-21 season.

Courtesy of his broken relationship with Erik ten Hag, Sancho could be on his way out of Manchester United this January. A move to the Bundesliga could be on the cards.

#1 Tony Woodcock – 39 Goals

At the summit, we have Tony Woodcock, who scored a fine 39 goals in 131 Bundesliga matches in his career.

Woodcock joined Bundesliga outfit FC Koln from Nottingham Forest in November 1979. After spending three years at the club, he left for Arsenal. Four seasons later, Woodcock returned to Koln, spending the next two years of his career there. The 1977-78 English first-division champion did not win any silverware during his time in Germany.