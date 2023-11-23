5 Most Valuable Teams That Will Compete In UEFA EURO 2024

One of the most competitive tournaments in soccer, the UEFA EURO will take place in Germany in the summer of 2024.

Next year, 23 teams, in addition to hosts Germany, will compete for the continental crown. Through rigorous qualifiers, 20 teams have booked a place in the showpiece event, while the remaining three places will be filled through UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying play-offs in March.

Today, we will look at some top teams that have qualified for the highly anticipated tournament, ranking them by their squad valuation. Now without further ado, let’s check out the five most valuable teams that will participate in the UEFA EURO next summer.

Special Note: The cumulative market values are based on the countries’ last-used squad.

#5 Germany – €665 Million ($725.28 Million)

Germany will hope to win their first UEFA EURO since 1996 when they host the competition next summer. And considering the firepower the €665 million ($725.28 million)-team have at their disposal, they have every right to fancy themselves.

Florian Wirtz (€85 million – $92.71 million) is the most valuable player in Germany’s last-used squad. Joshua Kimming and Leroy Sane occupy the next two slots. Both Bayern Munich players are currently worth €75 million ($81.80 million).

#4 Spain – €814 Million ($887.79 Million)

In fourth place, we have two-time UEFA EURO winners Spain. According to Transfermarkt, La Roja’s squad is valued at an impressive €814 million ($887.79 million).

Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri is Spain’s most valuable player, with the Treble winner carrying a hefty €100 million ($109.06 million) price tag. Gavi, who has become a major doubt for UEFA EURO 2024 after tearing his ACL, is second on the list with a valuation of €90 million ($98.16 million). In third sits Barcelona’s young attacker Lamine Yamal (€50 million – $54.53 million).

#3 Portugal – €921.5 Million ($1.005 Billion)

In third place, we have Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes’ formidable Portugal. As per Transfermarkt, Os Navegadores’ current market valuation stands at €921.5 million ($1.005 billion).

Although Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s most recognizable player, he is not their most valuable. Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias (€80 million – $87.25 million) jointly hold that crown. Manchester United’s Fernandes is their third-most valuable player at €75 million ($81.80 million).

#2 France – €1.04 Billion ($1.13 Billion)

France, who secured passage to UEFA EURO 2024 on Matchday 7, are valued at an eye-popping €1.04 billion ($1.13 billion). They will be the second-most valuable team to take part in the continental extravaganza next summer.

Rated at an astonishing €180 million ($196.3 million), France skipper Kylian Mbappe is not only his country’s most valuable player, but he is also the joint-most valuable player in the world alongside Erling Haaland. Mbappe’s PSG teammate Randal Kolo Muani (€80 million – $87.25 million) is the second name on the list, while Arsenal’s William Saliba (€70 million – $76.35 million) is in third place.

#1 England – €1.09 Billion ($1.19 Billion)

According to Transfermarkt, Gareth Southgate’s England are currently the most valuable national team in the world. Their current market value is a staggering €1.09 billion ($1.19 billion).

Arsenal right-winger Bukayo Saka is the most valuable English player in the world, with him carrying a hefty price tag of €120 million ($130.9 million). The next two positions are occupied by Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane and Manchester City winger Phil Foden. Both superstars are valued at €110 million ($119.98 million).