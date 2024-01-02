Major League Soccer (MLS) gained a lot of popularity in 2023. Following Lionel Messi’s switch to Inter Miami, millions of fans worldwide started paying closer attention to the most competitive soccer division in the United States. With Luis Suarez set to join Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami for the 2024 season, MLS’ fanfare will only increase in the coming months.

With the MLS Cup done and dusted, Transfermarkt has re-evaluated 865 players who ply their trade in America’s top soccer division, updating their market valuation if necessary. Continue reading to meet the five players who will go into the 2024 Major League Soccer season as the division’s most valuable. Let’s begin!

#5 Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC) – $13.24 Million

Carrying a market value of €12 million ($13.24 million), Sebastian Driussi has claimed the fifth spot on this list. The Austin FC attacker has lost around $3 million since Transfermarkt’s last valuation check in the summer.

Driussi, 27, had a pretty good season for Austin last year. He featured in 30 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing four assists. His contract with the club expires on December 31, 2025.

#4 Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew) – $14.33 Million

Columbus Crew beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the 2023 MLS Cup final to claim their third MLS Cup title. Center-forward Cucho Hernandez was one of Columbus’ best performers, with him opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute. The 24-year-old was also excellent during the Regular Season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 27 appearances for Columbus.

Hernandez’s excellent performances last year compelled Transfermarkt to bump his valuation. The Colombian, whose transfer value stood at €10 million ($11.03) in the summer, is now valued at an impressive €13 million ($14.33 million). If he keeps up the good work in 2024, it will not be surprising to see him gain a couple more places by the next evaluation.

#3 Facundo Torres (Orlando City) – $15.45 Million

Orlando City right-winger Facundo Torres is the third name on the rankings. The 23-year-old, whose market valuation sits at a cool €14 million ($15.45 million), is the most valuable out-and-out winger in the MLS at the moment.

Torres, who has been at Orlando City since January 2022, was in sensational form during the 2023 MLS Regular Season. Featuring in 30 matches throughout the campaign, he struck 14 times and claimed three assists. Unfortunately, he could not carry his form to the MLS Cup playoffs, failing to score even once in three appearances.

#2 Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) – $29.79 Million

Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is one of the rising stars of MLS. The Argentina U23 international is currently valued at €27 million ($29.79 million) and could very well climb to the top of the rankings if he decides to stay put in the United States for the 2024 season.

Almada showcased not only his creativity but his penchant for scoring goals to emerge as the standout player of the 2023 MLS Regular Season. The 22-year-old featured in 31 MLS Regular Season matches in 2023, scoring 11 times and claiming 16 assists. His sensational performances for Atlanta have not gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting that many clubs are eyeing a move for him in the January window.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – $38.62 Million

With a price tag of €35 million ($38.62 million), Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has comfortably clinched the top spot. The Argentina icon is not only the most valuable player in the MLS but is also the most valuable player aged 34 years or above.

Arguably the best player the game has ever seen, Messi enjoyed a memorable 2023 at Inter Miami. He fired the Herons to Leagues Cup glory and the final of the US Open Cup. The 36-year-old also became the first active MLS player to win the Ballon d’Or Award.

The Barcelona legend ended his debut season in America with 11 goals and five assists in 14 matches, and we are backing him to improve upon those numbers in 2024.