5 Longest Scoring Streaks In Premier League Right Now: Liverpool Claim 3rd Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

The Premier League has always had a penchant for gifting fans unforgettable, goal-rich encounters. The tendency is well and truly alive this season, as teams have delivered flamboyant performances time and time again and kept the scoreboard ticking.

According to the data from The Athletic, in 250 matches played until the third week of February, there had only been eight goalless draws, shedding light on an entertaining trend. Now, with 283 matches in the books, the Premier League averages a whopping 3.24 goals/game — the highest since the 1964-65 season (3.4).

Today, we will take a look at some of the flagbearers of this trend and explore how consistently they have been scoring lately. Without further ado, let’s meet the top five teams with the longest scoring streaks in the top flight right now.

#5 Manchester United – 10 Games

Manchester United Celebrating
Manchester United Are Sixth In Premier League Rankings

Getting us underway are Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, with them finding the back of the net in their last 10 Premier League outings. Manchester United last failed to score on December 17, during a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

The Mancunians have played 28 matches in the league this season, scoring 39 and conceding just as many. With 47 points to their name, the Red Devils are in sixth place in the English top-flight standings.

#4 Chelsea – 11 Games

Chelsea Are One Of The Most Consistent Scorers In The Premier League This Season
Chelsea Celebrating After Beating Middlesbrough

Chelsea may still not have found their feet under Mauricio Pochettino, but they sure have been finding the back of the net with admirable frequency. The Blues have found the back of the net in their last 11 outings. They last failed to score in a 2-0 defeat to Everton on December 10, 2023.

Pochettino’s men have scored 47 goals and conceded 45. Amassing an underwhelming 39 points from 27 Premier League matches so far, they are toiling in 11th place in the English top-flight rankings.

#3 Liverpool – 11 Games

Liverpool Are One Of The Most Consistent Scorers In The Premier League
Liverpool Celebrate Win Against Newcastle United

Premier League aspirants Liverpool are known for their ability to find the back of the net with remarkable frequency. They are great at winning back possession, maintaining pressure in the final third, and applying the finishing touch to seal crucial wins week in and week out. The Merseysiders are currently on an 11-game scoring run in the Premier League, with their last goalless setback coming in a 0-0 stalemate with Manchester United on December 17.

Liverpool have scored 65 goals in the Premier League and conceded 26. With 64 points on the board after 28 matches, they are in second place in the rankings, trailing Arsenal on goal difference.

#2 Manchester City – 13 Games

Manchester City Are One Of The Most Consistent Scorers
Manchester City Are Arguably The Best Team In Europe

Arguably the most flamboyant team in all of Europe, Manchester City have not failed to find the back of the net in their last 13 Premier League outings. They last failed to hit the mark in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on December 7.

Manchester City, who are chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, have scored 63 goals and provided 28 assists in 28 games so far. With 63 points to their name, Pep Guardiola’s side are sitting in third place in the rankings — only a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

#1 Luton Town – 17 Games

Luton Town Are The Most Consistent Scorers In The Premier League
Luton Town Are 3 Points Away From Safety

Beating the mighty Manchester City to the punch, Luton Town have announced themselves as the most consistent scorers in the Premier League this season. Luton, who joined the English top-flight last summer, have scored in 17 consecutive games. Their last goalless game came in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United back on November 11, 2023.

Although Luton have done superbly in front of goal, their defending has been below par. As a result, they have slipped to 18th place in the league standings and could find themselves back in the Championship for the 2024-25 season. In 29 league games, they have scored 42 times and conceded 60 goals. They only have 22 points on the board and are three points away from safety.

