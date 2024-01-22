Soccer

5 Leading Assist Providers In The 2023-24 Premier League Season

Sushan Chakraborty
The English Premier League is home to some of the most creative players in the business. They are capable of creating something extraordinary from the mundane, of catching the opposing defenders off-guard with their deftest of touches. Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne emerged as the division’s best playmaker last season, taking home the Playmaker Award (3rd win) after providing a whopping 16 assists in 32 Premier League appearances.

Everyone expected him to lead the Playmaker race once again, but a serious hamstring injury on Matchday 1 threw a spanner in the works. With the Belgian only returning to league action on January 13, the league’s other creators have gotten a shot at De Bruyne’s title. Continue reading to meet the top five assist providers in the English top flight this season.

#5 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United): 7 Assists

Kieran Trippier Has Been The Most Creative Fullback In England This Season

While most of his Newcastle United teammates have failed to live up to expectations, Kieran Trippier has carried on his good work. Appearing in 19 Premier League matches this season, the Englishman has provided seven assists — more than any of his teammates.

The 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Magpies since joining them in January 2022. However, his future at the club looks uncertain. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to sign him in the coming days, and the player is happy to take on a new project.

#4 Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur): 7 Assists

Pedro Porro Has Been Excellent In The Final 3rd This Season

Claiming seven assists in 20 Premier League appearances, Pedro Porro has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur’s creator-in-chief this season. The 24-year-old right-back/right-wingback could have had a few more assists had Spurs put away the 10 big chances he created.

This season, Porro has swung in 122 crosses, delivered 51 accurate long balls, and played 10 through balls. Defensively, he has blocked 14 shots, made 21 interceptions, and won 106 duels.

#3 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers): 7 Assists

Pedro Neto Could Be On His Way To Manchester United

Sitting in 11th place in the Premier League rankings, Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading towards a mediocre mid-table finish. Their key man, Pedro Neto, however, could take home the prestigious Playmaker Award at the end of the season.

Playing only 11 games, Neto has claimed seven assists in the English top flight. His average of 0.64 assists/game is by far the highest in the Premier League this season. The Portugal international, who is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar, has also scored once.

#2 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 8 Assists

Ollie Watkins Has Scored 9 Times In The Premier League This Season

Aston Villa have been flying high in the Premier League this season, and Ollie Watkins’ contributions cannot be overstated. The Englishman has been at the heart of everything positive for Unai Emery’s side, bagging eight assists in 21 league matches.

Watkins has also impressed with his efficiency in front of goal, scoring nine times in the 2023-24 season. Had it not been for the 28-year-old’s heroics, Willa would not be sitting in fourth place in the league standings.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 8 Assists

Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Has 151 Premier League Goals To His Name

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sits at the summit, courtesy of his spectacular return of eight assists in 20 Premier League outings. The Reds superstar, however, is currently representing Egypt at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), meaning Ollie Watkins and others have an opportunity to leapfrog him in the Playmaker Award race while he is away.

Salah has proven to be equally magnificent in front of goal. The ‘Egyptian King’ has netted 14 times already in the division and is well placed to clinch his second Golden Boot-Playmaker Award double at the end of the season.

