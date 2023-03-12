NFL

5 Best Available Linebackers In NFL Free Agency 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz web bf tremaine edmunds 07142020 1jpg
rsz web bf tremaine edmunds 07142020 1jpg

We are in the thick of the NFL off-season, and the beginning of free agency is right around the corner. For teams that are looking for a linebacker, the 2023 class is absolutely loaded with talent.

Here are five of the best available linebackers:

5 Best Available Linebackers In NFL Free Agency 2023

rsz jacil0pbzzc3j9pui9gf

Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds may be the most sought-after name on the market during this cycle. He will be 25 years old at the start of next season, but he already has five seasons of NFL play under his belt. He has been one of the biggest producers on one of the league’s top defenses, though he is a couple of years removed from his Pro Bowl appearances.

Look for Edmunds to be one of the first names off of the board, as it looks as though his time with the Buffalo Bills has come to an end.

Bobby Wagner

The most accomplished and most decorated linebacker on the list is Bobby Wagner, who will be a free agent after just one season with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner made his name with the Seahawks during the 2010s, being named as an All-Pro for eight straight years. He received the honor again with the Rams last season as he continued his high level of production.

Of the top linebacker choices, Wagner is one of the older options. But given his body of work, he should receive a nice final pay day from a team in need.

Lavonte David

Like Wagner, Lavonte David is advancing in age, and could be bypassed by teams who are looking for linebackers with fresher legs. But David is the perfect candidate for a team to take a one-or-two year flier on to come in and be one of the strongest LB2 in the league. He played in all 17 games last season, racked up 124 tackles, and is a solid coverage backer as he had 5 passes defended as well.

David Long

Long doesn’t have the gaudy statistics like the others do, and he won’t be the first linebacker off of the board. But his age and solid production last season in just 12 games played make him an interesting free agent candidate. For teams that miss out on the likes of Wagner or Edmunds, Long could be a good backup option, as he accounted for 86 combined tackles and 2 interceptions last season.

Eric Kendricks

Kendricks has been a mainstay on the defense for the Vikings for the last eight years. He has had 100+ tackles in every season since his rookie year, and racked up 137 combined in 2022. His sack numbers were down, perhaps due to scheme and usage, but he is still one of the top available NFL linebackers. His age may play a factor in a team’s interest, as he will be 31 years old at the start of next season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
cj stroud 6
NFL

LATEST CJ Stroud Now The Big Odds On Betting Favorite To Be Number One Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft After Carolina Panthers Trade Up

Author image David Evans  •  Mar 11 2023
David
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David To Test Free Agency
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023

Long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneer linebacker Lavonte David is expected to test the free agent market according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.   Long-time great #Bucs LB Lavonte David, coming off…

adam thielen
NFL
The Minnesota Vikings Will Possibly Cut Adam Thielen
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023

In a surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly considering the possibility of releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen.   There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will…

aaron rodgers jets
NFL
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Crash Thanks to Public Betting on Aaron Rodgers
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 9 2023
JaMarr Chases ex girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 9 2023
NYG
NFL
New York Giants Retain Two Key Offensive Pieces
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 7 2023
Lamar
NFL
NFL Round-Up: Jackson, Carr Questions Answered, Giants Keep Their Guys
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 7 2023
Arrow to top