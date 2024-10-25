49ers’ Jordan Mason (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 8 vs. the Cowboys

With a 28-18 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, the 49ers dropped to 3-4 this season. San Francisco hasn’t won consecutive games yet in 2024. The team has been without the services of All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey. He is dealing with an Achilles injury but could make his return in early November.

While McCaffrey has missed the last seven games, backup RB Jordan Mason has played in all seven games and has six starts. His 667 rushing yards this season is second only to Derrick Henry’s 873. Mason has filled in nicely as the starting RB for the 49ers but he’s dealing with injuries himself. In a win vs. the Seahawks two weeks ago, Mason suffered an AC joint sprain. He’s been limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said he expects Mason to play vs. Dallas in Week 8

Week 8 could be Jordan Mason’s final start of the season for the 49ers

From @GMFB: While #49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk is out, the #49ers could have two key skill players on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/YXawbbzl1i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2024



In the 2022 NFL draft, RB Jordan Mason went undrafted out of Georgia Tech. Eventually, he signed with the 49ers and that’s where he’s been the last three seasons. Mason has played in 40 career games for San Francisco and has made six starts. All six of Mason’s starts are in the 2024 season with Christian McCaffrey still out. The 25-year-old has carried the ball 127 times for 667 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He’s added 10 catches for 86 yards on top of his solid production in the run game.

Against the Seahawks in Week 6, Mason suffered an AC joint sprain. He only carried the ball nine times vs. Seattle and did try and make a return. Third-string RB Isaac Guerendo came in and had 10 carries for 99 yards. Jordan Mason did play for the 49ers vs. the Chiefs in Week 7 but only had 14 carries. Earlier in the season, he was averaging nearly 23 rushing attempts per game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could be trying to save Mason from a long-term injury. That’s the last thing the team needs after the way their season started at RB. The Niners are at home in Week 8 to face the Cowboys.