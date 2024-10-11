The San Francisco 49ers seem cursed in the running back department this season, with their third choice Jordan Mason injuring his shoulder against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Jordan Mason Injured

Jordan Mason has been influential in San Francisco during the first six weeks of the season, with the third choice running back taking charge in the absence of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell who are both injured.

Mason currently leads the league in rushing yards after the first six games of the season having racked up an impressive 609 yards so far – an average of 101.5 yards per game.

But Thursday night slowed Mason’s progress this year, with the 25-year-old brought down on a play through the middle of the field which caused the 49ers star to land awkwardly on his shoulder.

In a two-day span, the NFL’s leading receiver, Nico Collins, was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and the NFL’s leading rusher, Jordan Mason, suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to leave Thursday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/kNO7Tteagu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2024

Mason was slow to get up and after an injury timeout, San Francisco’s current RB1 headed into the locker room with rookie Isaac Guerendo taking over.

Although he did return to the game, Mason’s snaps were very limited towards the latter stages of the night and he didn’t feature at all in the final quarter.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan updated fans on Mason’s injury after the game, saying he doesn’t know how serious the shoulder knock is yet.

“He thought he was going to be alright, he went back in and it just hurt so much so he went back out, I think it was the first play. And then he was out just in case of emergency.

“I don’t know [how serious it is]. You never know. Adrenaline on these days, during games, is a little different. We’ll find out tomorrow when that’s down and get X-rays.”

Mason still finished the game with 73 rushing yards from his limited snaps, while rookie back Guerendo turned heads with an impressive 99 yards on the ground.

While Mitchell is out for the season, there is good news for McCaffrey, who is reportedly around a month away from making his return to the NFL.

49ers Running Back Depth Chart

Christian McCaffrey: Bilateral achilles tendinitis

Bilateral achilles tendinitis Elijah Mitchell: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Jordan Mason: Shoulder injury against Seahawks

Shoulder injury against Seahawks Patrick Taylor Jr.: Third Choice RB

Third Choice RB Isaac Guerendo : Rookie RB

: Rookie RB Cody Schrader: Undrafted rookie