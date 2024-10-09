NFL

49ers Injury Crisis Continues With Two New Players Potentially Out For Weeks after Cardinals Loss

Olly Taliku
Jake Moody
Jake Moody

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard by injuries during the first two months of the 2024 season and two new faces were added to the injury report following a week 5 loss to Arizona.

Talanoa Hufanga Out For A Month

All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga plays a crucial role in the 49ers defense but San Francisco will be without their star for the foreseeable future after he suffered a serious injury against the Cardinals.

Hufanga played in the week 5 loss to Arizona, but he picked up what appeared to be a concerning wrist injury in the latter stages of the game. The 49ers later confirmed that the safety has torn ligaments in his wrist.

Experts believe that Hufanga will be out for at least a month, even possibly longer as he begins recovery for what is a difficult injury to experience as a safety.

This isn’t the first injury of Hufanga’s career, with the 24-year-old suffering from an ACL injury during the third year of his career that kept him out of almost the entirety of 2023.

Hufanga only made his return to the NFL in week 3 this season but after finally recovering from his ACL scare, the safety is back on the injury report with another worrying knock.

There is a silver lining for Hufanga though, as this injury shouldn’t keep him out of action for anywhere near as long as his last injury, when he missed San Francisco’s loss at Super Bowl LVIII.

Jake Moody Dealing With High Ankle Sprain

As well as Hufanga’s injury during the Cardinals loss, Jake Moody also suffered a high ankle sprain in week 5 which forced the 49ers kicker out of action for the majority of the game.

The loss to Arizona could be partially to do with Moody’s early injury as San Francisco didn’t have a kicker to use for the majority of the match.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicked the only field goal in the game during Moody’s absence, with a 26 yarder enough to make the Australian the first ever from his nation to kick three points in the NFL.

Moody’s injury seems as bad as first thought, as it is rare that a kicker will come out of a game midway through the match unless they suffer a painful knock.

Moody injured his ankle on a return from the Cardinals, as he attempted to chase down returner DeeJay Dallas, spraining his ankle as he twisted to the floor from a tackle.

Since his injury, the 49ers have signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to replace Moody for now during a difficult run of fixtures for San Francisco.

49ers Injury Report

See below for all the players in San Francisco currently placed on the injury report.

  • Chris Conley – WR
  • Jordan Elliott – DL
  • Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles – LB
  • Talanoa Hufanga – S
  • Jake Moody – K
  • Charvarius Ward – S
  • Ji’Ayir Brown – TE
  • Fred Warner – LB
  • Jacob Cowing – WR
