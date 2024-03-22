We are about a month out from the 2024 NFL Draft, and there hasn’t been a lot of movement in the way of pick trading. The top-10 remains the same as it was when the 2023 season ended, with the Chicago Bears having the first overall selection, but there is still plenty of time for teams to make their moves before round 1 begins in late April.

There are a handful of picks that are more susceptible than others to being dealt away. There were questions about what Chicago would do before they traded away Justin Fields, and teams like the Giants or Titans could be looking to move up from the 6th and 7th spots.

Which NFL Team Might Trade Up For The 4th Overall Pick?

Arizona Cardinals are open to listen to trades for the 4th overall NFL 2024 Draft Pick. pic.twitter.com/3Tjv9abcqx — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 21, 2024

But perhaps the most intriguing situation lies with the Arizona Cardinals and their 4th overall pick. It is in the prime range to either select one of the elite quarterback prospects that the 2024 class has to offer, or one of the highly-touted wide receivers. It is unclear what they’ll choose to do with the selection, but there were stories released earlier in the week that suggested that the Cardinals were open to listening to offers for the pick.

Here are three NFL teams who might be interested in dealing with Arizona for the #4 pick:

Denver Broncos

Denver is one of the teams that that could use help at both of the positions that the top of the 2024 NFL Draft is rich in. Jarrett Stidham is the quarterback that is currently in line to be the starter, but the team will certainly bring in some competition or an upgrade before training camp.

With a dwindling free agent market for QBs, drafting one has become an increasing possibility for the Broncos. And even if they choose not to use a high pick on the third or fourth-best pass thrower in the class, they could use it to fill another need by selecting one of the top wide receivers that are available.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are one of the teams best in position to make a move up the board in the first round. A trade in mid-March brought them the 23rd overall pick, which will go along with their own #11 overall selection. They join the Cardinals and Bears as the only teams to possess more than one first round pick, though neither Arizona nor Chicago has much reason to move up.

But the 4th pick might not be their ultimate goal, as they may be able to get even better value if they package both first-rounders in a trade. Minnesota certainly has a need to fill at quarterback, and have been linked to Michigan’s JJ McCarthy in recent mock drafts. They could be in need of wide receiver help, as well, especially depending on Justin Jefferson’s situation.

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and QBs coach Shea Tierney, and Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown and assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski are among those set to be at Michigan QB JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day in Ann Arbor this morning, per sources. Both teams doing all the work on the QBs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders

If Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco want to make a big splash in their first year at the head of the Raiders’ new regime, then pulling off a big draft day trade could be the way to go. Las Vegas owns a pick in each round this year, and would only have to move up 9 spots from #13 if they wanted to execute a trade with the Cardinals.

The team already has two quarterbacks that figure to be the ones battling for the starting job, so spending big in a trade-up would likely be for some other type of talent. There have been constant rumors about Davante Adams and his happiness with his situation in Vegas, and the team could be looking for some insurance at the wide receiver position in that regard.

The Raiders could be looking for wide receiver talent regardless, as they only have one player at the position behind Adams and Jacob Meyers who has caught an NFL pass.