3 NFL Teams That Could Potentially Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
We have passed through the first couple of waves of free agency during the 2024 NFL off-season, and some of the biggest wide receiver names have already come off of the board. Guys like Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, and Gabriel Davis have found new homes for the coming season and beyond, but there are some big names still available, including one Odell Beckham Jr.

Which NFL Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

After sitting out the 2022 season, Beckham Jr. came back to play for the Baltimore Ravens this past year. He was somewhat productive, catching 35 passes on the season and scoring 3 touchdowns, though he didn’t have much of an impact during the team’s playoff run. He is still just 31 years old, and it looks as though he has plenty left in the tank in order to be a contributor in the league, and could be making a signing in the coming weeks or even days.

Where might he end up? Here are three NFL teams that could be interested in the services of Odell Beckham Jr.:

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and they haven’t figured to be big players on the open market when it comes to the position. But despite having some of the most explosive weapons in the league, it appears as though Miami is open to adding more. According to multiple reports, Beckham Jr. will be making a visit with the Dolphins on Thursday, as the two sides have an apparent interest in one another.

Miami wasn’t in a great position when it comes to available money, but through some recent contract restructures, they now have nearly $14 million available, ranking them 20th in the NFL in that regard.

Los Angeles Chargers

One team that is going to be in desperate need of help at wide receiver is the Los Angeles Chargers. They lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams over the past couple of weeks, and will have to restock the weaponry that surrounds quarterback Justin Herbert. They are in great position to be able to draft a highly-touted pass-catching prospect, but they will need more than just a single rookie in order to round out the position room.

Beckham Jr. could be an option. There are certainly younger options available on the open market, but it is unclear how much the Chargers intend to spend on the position. If Beckham Jr.’s asking price is reasonable enough, then Los Angeles could be one of the team’s to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were of course able to win the Super Bowl last season and cement their place in NFL history, but their struggles at wide receiver were well known. The unit dealt with huge dropped passes and an alarming lack of production during the regular season, which was a huge talking point during the team’s path to their eventual championship.

We likely won’t see Patrick Mahomes with as poor a unit as he had last season. They have already signed Marquise Brown in free agency, but should still be working the phones in order to bring in another veteran pass catcher. Beckham Jr. would likely be very open to joining the team that is now considered a dynasty.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
