After another failed season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to hit a mini reset this offseason. They fired their head coach and general manager. On top of that, the team was in a tough situation with the cap in 2024. Los Angeles traded away WR Keenan Allen and had to release WR Mike Williams.

Allen is now a member of the Bears and Williams is a free agent WR. Sources around the league have reported that Williams is set to meet with the Jets, Steelers, and Panthers this week. The 29-year-old could find himself playing on a new team in 2024 for the first time in his NFL career. We’ll have to wait and see who gives Williams the most aggressive offer to play for them.

Mike Williams is set to meet with the Jets on Monday, then the Steelers and Panthers later in the week

Former #Chargers WR Mike Williams has visits set this week for the #Panthers, #Jets, and #Steelers, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024



In 2023, Mike Williams played in just three games for the Chargers. Sadly, the 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season. When healthy, the former first-round pick in 2017 is a dynamic playmaker. His most productive season came in 2021 when Williams had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Those are all still career highs for Williams. After the torn ACL in 2023, teams will want to make sure he’s on track for the start of 2024.

First up, Williams is set to meet with the Jets. New York wants to have an elite offensive roster around Aaron Rodgers in 2024. The team already has Garrett Wilson at WR. Adding Mike Williams to their WR room could be a solid combination for the four-time MVP QB to work with. Along with the Jets, Williams is also set to meet with the Steelers. Pittsburgh claims Russell Wilson will be their starter in 2024. However, the team just recently traded with the Bears for former first-round pick Justin Fields.

Unless you believe you have a trade in place for Davante, you can’t let Mike Williams get on that plane to Pittsburgh. What legit options are left for a capable WR2 after him? https://t.co/Fg4L3H1BzC — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) March 18, 2024



The Steelers traded away WR Diontae Johnson to the Panthers this offseason. Now, George Pickens is the team’s WR1. Mike Williams could be a solid WR2 for Pittsburgh if they got the chance to sign him. Finally, Williams is set to meet with the Panthers this week. They fired their head coach this offseason and are trying to set up Bryce Young for success. He had a terrible rookie season and they want to make sure he has ample weapons to work with on offense. Adding Mike Williams to the WR core would be a huge boost for Carolina.