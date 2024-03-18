NFL

Mike Williams will visit the Jets, Steelers, and Panthers as a free agent WR this week

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike Williams Chargers pic
Mike Williams Chargers pic

After another failed season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to hit a mini reset this offseason. They fired their head coach and general manager. On top of that, the team was in a tough situation with the cap in 2024. Los Angeles traded away WR Keenan Allen and had to release WR Mike Williams. 

Allen is now a member of the Bears and Williams is a free agent WR. Sources around the league have reported that Williams is set to meet with the Jets, Steelers, and Panthers this week. The 29-year-old could find himself playing on a new team in 2024 for the first time in his NFL career. We’ll have to wait and see who gives Williams the most aggressive offer to play for them.

Mike Williams is set to meet with the Jets on Monday, then the Steelers and Panthers later in the week


In 2023, Mike Williams played in just three games for the Chargers. Sadly, the 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season. When healthy, the former first-round pick in 2017 is a dynamic playmaker. His most productive season came in 2021 when Williams had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Those are all still career highs for Williams. After the torn ACL in 2023, teams will want to make sure he’s on track for the start of 2024.

First up, Williams is set to meet with the Jets. New York wants to have an elite offensive roster around Aaron Rodgers in 2024. The team already has Garrett Wilson at WR. Adding Mike Williams to their WR room could be a solid combination for the four-time MVP QB to work with. Along with the Jets, Williams is also set to meet with the Steelers. Pittsburgh claims Russell Wilson will be their starter in 2024. However, the team just recently traded with the Bears for former first-round pick Justin Fields.


The Steelers traded away WR Diontae Johnson to the Panthers this offseason. Now, George Pickens is the team’s WR1. Mike Williams could be a solid WR2 for Pittsburgh if they got the chance to sign him. Finally, Williams is set to meet with the Panthers this week. They fired their head coach this offseason and are trying to set up Bryce Young for success. He had a terrible rookie season and they want to make sure he has ample weapons to work with on offense. Adding Mike Williams to the WR core would be a huge boost for Carolina.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mike Williams Chargers pic
NFL

LATEST Mike Williams will visit the Jets, Steelers, and Panthers as a free agent WR this week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024
TreDavious White Bills pic
NFL
Free agent CB Tre’Davious White is set to visit with the Rams and Raiders this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024

At 11-6 in 2023, the Bills were first in the AFC East. Buffalo earned a home playoff game and had the Steelers in the wildcard round. Josh Allen led the…

6da7d2dcac298e24736de3f389564f09
NFL
The Steelers Will Pay Their Quarterbacks Just $4.4 Million Combined In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 17 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers figured to be one of the most active teams on the quarterback market this spring. They finished with a winning record in 2023 and qualified for a…

Sam Howell Commanders pic
NFL
Sam Howell has been traded to the Seahawks and will be Geno Smith’s backup in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024
Marquise Brown Cardinals pic
NFL
What can Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown bring to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024
C.j. Mosley Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ C.J. Mosley has agreed to a new two-year deal for $17.25 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Von Bell Bengals pic
NFL
The Bengals are bringing back safety Von Bell on a one-year deal after his release from Carolina
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Arrow to top