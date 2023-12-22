3 NFL Players That Will Make Less Than Arch Manning In 2023

Arch Manning comes from a family of quarterback royalty, and he’s been collecting some serious royalties with his NIL deal. The details of the agreement that he reached with Panini America before his freshman season have been released, and it is being reported that he will be making a cool $3.2 million. It feels like a large amount for a collegiate athlete, especially for one who played in just one game and threw just five passes during his freshman season. It is a lot even in comparison to some of the most recognizable names in the NFL this season.

Which NFL Players Make Less Than Arch Manning?

CRAZY: Arch Manning, the backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, earned approximately $3.2 million in NIL money this season. Brock Purdy the #NFL‘s heavy favorite to win MVP favorite, per @betonline_ag, was paid $870,000 for the 2023 season. 3 TIMES LESS 🤯 (Via @ChrisLaw) pic.twitter.com/w9GSppYVrk — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 21, 2023

Here are three players who will make less than Arch Manning’s total of $3.2 million during the 2023 season:

Tee Higgins – Bengals WR – $2.9 million

Higgins is in the final year of his rookie contract, and talks (or lack thereof) of an extension were a big topic regarding the Bengals last off-season. But the two sides were unable to get a deal done, and the talented wide receiver is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the current season. He has had a bit of a down year as Cincinnati has failed to live up to Super Bowl expectations, but he will still be a coveted player on the open market. He made about $300,000 less than Manning this year.

“[Brock Purdy] is right there in the MVP race, I don’t care what anybody is saying.”@7BOOMERESIASON and @PhilSimmsQB talk about the @49ers young QB 💫 pic.twitter.com/KYPSGcKL9B — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

Brock Purdy – 49ers QB – $870,000

One of the biggest stories in the NFL over the last two years and the current favorite to win the 2023 MVP award, Purdy is making an obscenely low amount of money in comparison to his production and the success of the 49ers. His $870,000 pay day is more than 3.5x less than Arch Manning’s take home, and the comparisons in their career achievements is almost laughable.

Justin Jefferson – Vikings WR – $3.2 million

Okay, so it isn’t less than what Manning is going to make. In fact, Jefferson will take home slightly more than the Texas freshman. But the fact that arguably the most talented wide receiver in the NFL is making as much money as a collegiate athlete who has attempted 5 passes in his career is more than noteworthy. He will see a boost in his salary next season in the option year of his rookie contract, but he will most certainly be searching for a long-term deal as soon as Minnesota’s season is over.