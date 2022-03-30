2022 Grand National Facts and Figures | Grand National Stats

With over 180 years of Grand National history there are plenty of interesting facts and figures that have built-up over the years. We take a look at the key trends and stats that can help you find the best profile of past Grand National winners.

Since 1978, 128 horses have attempted to win with more than 11-5 – with only two winners – Many Clouds (11-9) in 2015 & Neptune Collonges (11-6) in 2012 17 of the last 22 winners were Irish bred Just 3 horse that won at the Cheltenham Festival (that same season) have won since 1961 The last 7 year-old or younger to win the Grand National was back in 1940 13 of the last 24 Grand National winners had won or been placed in a National-type race before No horse aged 13 or older has won the Grand National since 1923 or placed since 1969 3 of the last 12 Grand National winners ran in the Scottish National the previous season 10 of the last 18 winners had run over hurdles earlier in the season 5 of the last 19 winners had been unplaced in the Aintree Grand National last year Only five 8 year-olds have won the last 26 renewals – but 4 of those have been since 2015! Just two past winners or placed horse from the previous year’s race has won for 35 years (77 have attempted) 22 of the last 24 winners had fallen or unseated no more than twice in their careers Only two back-to-back winners since 1974 Red Rum (1974) and Tiger Roll (2019)



2022 Grand National Day Schedule (Dates, Times and Race Names)

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

The Grand National final line-up is always capped at 40 runners – this is due to saftey reasons. We’ll know the full runners and riders on Thursday 7th April, when the final declarations are announced, but in the meantime we’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.

2022 Grand National Trends That Will Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of Grand National history, the race with a lot of back stories. With that in mind, it’s also a contest that many significant Grand National trends and stats have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

Use these trends to put a line through some of the 40 Grand National runners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a load more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to narrow down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of lady luck!

Which Horses Are The 2022 Grand National Favourites?

The 2022 Grand National looks likely to be a competitive affair and that’s already being reflected in the Grand National betting market. There are several Grand National runners that are vying for the favourites position, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 9/1 with BetUK one of those horses.

In the weeks, days and hours building up to the 2022 Grand National a lot can change – including non-runners, injuries and weather conditions playing a huge part on the Grand National betting market. Therefore, with the 2022 Grand National looking a very open affair this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see a few horses sitting as the Grand National market leader in the build-up to the race – you can see some of the potential 2022 Grand National favourites here.

