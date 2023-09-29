Soccer

10 Teams With Most League Goals Scored This Season: 5 Premier League Teams Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League Logo

Cup competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, are generally more appealing to fans. The best teams from Europe’s most elite leagues play out high-octane matches, keeping fans guessing until the end. League games generally do not have that do-or-die factor, which makes them not as attractive to the general audience. The absence of elimination also means smaller teams can afford to sit deep against the top dogs and hope to shut them out.

Despite such hindrances, some teams have scored for fun in league games this season, surpassing expectations. Now without further ado, let’s check out the 10 teams from the top five European leagues that have scored the most league goals in the 2023-24 season.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur — 15 Goals

Son Heung-min Has Been Spurs' Leading Scorer This Season
Son Heung-min is one of the leading active scorers in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have played exciting attacking soccer under new manager Ange Postecoglou, scoring 15 goals in six Premier League games. Still unbeaten in the league (4 Wins, 2 Draws), Spurs find themselves in fourth place in the EPL standings.

In Harry Kane’s absence, Heung-min Son has emerged as the team’s unabashed talisman. The South Korean winger has featured in seven games, scoring five times.

#9 Liverpool — 15 Goals

Darwin Nunez And Mohamed Salah Are Liverpool's Leading Scorers This Season
Darwin Nunez And Mohamed Salah Have Scored 4 Goals Each

Following a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Liverpool have seemingly pledged to mount a title challenge this term. The Reds have played entertaining soccer in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 15 goals in six Premier League games. Winning five of their six games (1 draw), Liverpool find themselves in second place in the rankings.

Darwin Nunez & Mohamed Salah have emerged as Liverpool’s joint-leading scorers this term, with the pair scoring four goals each.

#8 Newcastle United — 16 Goals

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson Newcastle
Alexander Isak And Callum Wilson Have Scored 4 Goals Each For Newcastle

Buoyed by their massive 8-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend, Newcastle United have claimed the eighth spot on this list. The Magpies have not been at their best in the Premier League this season, winning thrice and losing thrice in six games. They currently sit in eighth place in the rankings.

Center-forwards, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been Newcastle United’s leading scorers this season. The strikers have scored four goals each.

#7 Manchester City — 16 Goals

Erling Haaland Has Been Manchester City's Leading Scorer This Season
Erling Haaland Has Had 17 Shots on Target In EPL This Season

One of the most trigger-happy soccer teams on the planet, Manchester City have secured the sixth spot on the list. The Cityzens, who have scored 16 goals in six Premier League matches, currently have a 100% record. Needless to say, their flawless run has taken them to the summit of the English top-flight.

Goalmachine Erling Haaland has unsurprisingly emerged as Manchester City’s top scorer. The Norwegian, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has netted eight times in six games this season.

#6 VfB Stuttgart — 17 Goals

Stuttgart Star Serhou Guirassy Is The Stuttgart's Top Scorer This Season
Stuttgart Star Serhou Guirassy Is The Leading Scorer Across The Top 5 European Leagues

VfB Stuttgart have surpassed expectations this season, playing sensational soccer and climbing to third place in the Bundesliga rankings (12 points). Stuttgart have scored 17 goals this season, the majority of which have come through the seemingly unstoppable Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old center-forward, who joined the club from Stade Rennais during the summer window, has scored a staggering 10 times in five games this season, emerging as the leading scorer across the top five European leagues.

#5 Bayer Leverkusen — 17 Goals

Victor Boniface Has Been Bayer Leverkusen's Leading Scorer
Victor Boniface Averages 1.20 Goals/Game In Bundesliga This Season

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the most flamboyant teams in the top five European leagues this season, scoring 17 goals in just five Bundesliga appearances. Winning four times and drawing once in the league, Xabi Alonso’s side find themselves in second place in league rankings.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has been Bayer Leverkusen’s unabashed frontman this season. Playing five matches, Boniface has found the back of the net on six occasions.

#4 Barcelona — 18 Goals

Robert Lewandowski Is Barcelona's Top Scorer This Season
Robert Lewandowski Is The Leading Active Scorer In UEFA Champions League (92 Goals)

Scoring 18 goals in seven La Liga fixtures, Spanish champions Barcelona have claimed the third spot on the list. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in the league, winning five of their seven games. With 17 points, Barca find themselves in third place in La Liga standings.

The mercurial Robert Lewandowski has been Barcelona’s leading scorer this season. The Polish sharpshooter has featured in all seven La Liga games so far, scoring five times and claiming three assists in seven games.

#3 Girona FC — 18 Goals

Yangel Herrera And Artem Dovbyk
Yangel Herrera And Artem Dovbyk Have Scored 3 Goals Each For Girona

Unlikely La Liga leaders Girona FC have played eye-catching soccer this season, scoring a staggering 18 times in seven league games. They are still unbeaten in La Liga, winning six of the matches played so far.

Unlike most of the other teams on this list, Girona FC do not have a standout goalscorer, with many players happily sharing the burden. Center-forward Artem Dovbyk and central midfielder Yangel Herrera are the joint-leading goalscorers this season, chipping in with three goals each.

#2 Brighton & Hove Albion — 18 Goals

Evan Ferguson Has Been Brighton's Leading Scorer This Season
Evan Ferguson Averages A Goal Every 64 Minutes In EPL

Brighton & Hove Albion have scored 18 goals in six Premier League matches this season, edging out Manchester City and emerging as the most prolific team in the English top flight. Roberto Di Zerbi’s team have won five and lost one of their six games to arise as the third-best team in the division.

Evan Ferguson, 18, has been the Seagulls’ top scorer this season. Playing 256 minutes across six matches, the teenager has found the back of the net four times.

#1 Bayern Munich — 18 Goals

Harry Kane Has Scored The Most Goals For Bayern Munich This Season (7)
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane Is The Second-Leading Scorer In Bundesliga This Season (7 Goals)

With 18 goals scored in just five Bundesliga matches, Bayern Munich have comfortably topped the list. The Bavarians are currently unbeaten in the German top-flight, winning four of their five games. Having accumulated 16 points thus far, they sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, ahead of second-placed Leverkusen on goal difference.

New signing Harry Kane has been Bayern’s standout goalscorer this season. The 30-year-old has featured in all five league games, scoring seven times and providing three assists.

