Liverpool Transfer News: Expert Reveals One Factor That Could Keep The Reds From Signing 26-Year-Old Player They “Admire”

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Renowned journalist Neil Jones has claimed Liverpool are long-time admirers of West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen but believes he is too old for the club to pursue.

Bowen was West Ham’s leading light in last weekend’s Premier League clash between the Reds and the Hammers at Anfield. The right-winger scored his team’s only goal in the 3-1 defeat.

Jones Says Bowen Is Too Old For Liverpool

Writing in this week’s Daily Briefing column, Bowen revealed that the Merseysiders have admired Bowen for a while, but might not sign him as he is over 25. Jones explained (via Caught Offside):

Jarrod Bowen impressed with a goal for West Ham against Liverpool at the weekend, and he is a player Liverpool admire, and have done for some time.

He was looked at a couple of years ago, in particular, as a potential signing, and of course as a left-footer who plays on the right, and scores and creates at a decent rate, he’s certainly an option worth considering given the doubts over Mo Salah’s long-term future.

Jones noted that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane all arrived at Anfield around the age of 25, which makes would-be 27-year-old Bowen too old for the club.

He added:

However, he’ll be 27 in January, and while that’s hardly ancient, I would expect the Reds to be targeting players a little younger, with a little more potential and longevity at the top level.

If you look at the age of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Salah, and Sadio Mane when they moved to Anfield, they were all 25 or under, and I would expect that policy to continue going forward. Bowen is a fine player, and may well have a move to a top-six club in him, but I suspect the ship has sailed as far as Liverpool are concerned.”

Bowen Could Be An Excellent Mohamed Salah Replacement

England international Bowen is one of the most gifted players in the Premier League. He is quick with the ball at his feet, can score from any angle, combines effortlessly with teammates, and does not shy away from putting in a shift. Bowen may not be as prolific as Salah, but Liverpool can certainly do a lot worse than the Englishman.

With Salah’s links with Saudi Arabia refusing to drown, it could be a good idea for Liverpool to keep a worthy replacement lined up.

Bowen, whose contract expires in June 2025, has played 164 games for West Ham in all competitions, scoring 44 times and providing 32 assists.

