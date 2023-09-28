Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has refrained from commenting on the latest developments in the Barca-Negreira bribery scandal. He has stated he is not bothered by the reports circulating in the press.

Latest Development In The Barcelona-Negreira Scandal

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Barcelona have been charged with bribery for making large payments to former Vice-President of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The report, which broke on Thursday morning (September 28), claims that the Spanish public prosecutor has formally accused the Blaugrana, adding that Judge Joaquin Aguirre has also admitted the charge.

In addition to the directly accused parties, Barcelona and Negreira, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, as well as Javier Enriquez Romero, have also been charged.

Xavi Refuses To Comment On Negreira Developments

During a press conference ahead of Barca’s clash against Sevilla on Friday (September 29), Xavi was asked to share his thoughts about the latest developments in the Negreira case. The Spaniard said he had no more comments to pass.

Xavi opined:

“I’m not going to answer that. You know my opinion already. You know what, next week, there will be another. And in 15 days, another. And, in a month. You already know my opinion. Take a look at the newspaper archive. You guys like that no? For me, there has never, never been the feeling that the referees have benefitted us.”

According to Football-Espana, Barcelona paid between €7 million ($7.37 million) and €8 million ($8.42 million) to Negreira over a period of 17 years. Xavi was asked whether he had reflected on why the club paid the former CTA Vice President so much money.

Xavi responded by saying:

“I do not make reflections of this type. Have very little time and I need it to see what happens to the team, what has happened to us in Mallorca, the strategy, Sevilla… I don’t reflect on these issues.”

Current president Joan Laporta has defended the club numerous times since the case first broke in March. According to Laporta, the club paid Negreira to do consultation work and not give them an unfair advantage on the pitch. Unless things de-escalate soon, the Barca president might have to defend his club’s honor in a Spanish courtroom.