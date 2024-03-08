Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Newcastle United Have Scouted Luca Netz

Netz, 20, has been in fine form for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Premier League clubs have taken notice. According to HITC, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all watched the player in action in recent weeks, sending scouts to the Monchengladbach’s matches.

All four Premier League could reportedly look to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, and Netz, being one of the best left-backs in Germany, fits the profile perfectly. As per the aforementioned source, another Premier League club, West Ham United, also checked out Netz earlier in the 2022-23 season.

If the competition was not fierce enough already, Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the Germany U21 international. The Bavarians could lose their first-choice left-back Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid in the summer and are reportedly contemplating filling the void by adding Netz to their squad.

All interested teams have a lot of faith in Netz’s ability and see him as the most promising young left-back in the German top flight at the moment.

In a 2022 interview, Monaco manager Adi Hutter, who worked with Netz at Monchengladbach, backed the youngster to be an integral player of the team’s future. He said (via HITC):

“Luca is a boy and has to become a man before he can reach his full potential. But it’s fun to watch such a great talent develop. He’s totally carefree, but also cheeky. Luca will become quite important for Gladbach in the future.”

How Has Luca Netz Fared In The Bundesliga So Far

Hertha academy graduate Netz joined Monchengladbach in August 2021. In his debut season, Netz played 11 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring once. The following season brought his breakthrough, with him impressing onlookers by scoring once and providing three assists in 20 matches in the German top flight. This year, Netz has played 21 Bundesliga games, starting 19 of them. He has yet to score but has already claimed four assists.

Netz sees his Borussia Monchengladbach contract expire in June 2026. This means Monchengladbach have all the cards they need to squeeze out a massive bid for their youngster.