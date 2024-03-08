Soccer

Report: Arsenal, Manchester United & Chelsea All Showing Interest In Luca Netz

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Target Luca Netz
Arsenal Target Luca Netz

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Newcastle United Have Scouted Luca Netz

Netz, 20, has been in fine form for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Premier League clubs have taken notice. According to HITC, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all watched the player in action in recent weeks, sending scouts to the Monchengladbach’s matches.

All four Premier League could reportedly look to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, and Netz, being one of the best left-backs in Germany, fits the profile perfectly. As per the aforementioned source, another Premier League club, West Ham United, also checked out Netz earlier in the 2022-23 season.

If the competition was not fierce enough already, Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the Germany U21 international. The Bavarians could lose their first-choice left-back Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid in the summer and are reportedly contemplating filling the void by adding Netz to their squad.

All interested teams have a lot of faith in Netz’s ability and see him as the most promising young left-back in the German top flight at the moment.

In a 2022 interview, Monaco manager Adi Hutter, who worked with Netz at Monchengladbach, backed the youngster to be an integral player of the team’s future. He said (via HITC):

Luca is a boy and has to become a man before he can reach his full potential. But it’s fun to watch such a great talent develop. He’s totally carefree, but also cheeky. Luca will become quite important for Gladbach in the future.”

How Has Luca Netz Fared In The Bundesliga So Far

Hertha academy graduate Netz joined Monchengladbach in August 2021. In his debut season, Netz played 11 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring once. The following season brought his breakthrough, with him impressing onlookers by scoring once and providing three assists in 20 matches in the German top flight. This year, Netz has played 21 Bundesliga games, starting 19 of them. He has yet to score but has already claimed four assists.

Netz sees his Borussia Monchengladbach contract expire in June 2026. This means Monchengladbach have all the cards they need to squeeze out a massive bid for their youngster.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Target Luca Netz
Soccer

LATEST Report: Arsenal, Manchester United & Chelsea All Showing Interest In Luca Netz

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Barca’s Links With 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Barcelona, revealing the Argentina international is enjoying his game at AS Roma. Fabrizio Romano…

MAnchester City And Liverpool Premier League
Soccer
“They are absolutely formidable” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Potential Premier League Decider Between Liverpool & Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024

Former Arsenal superstar Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to claim a slender 2-1 victory over Manchester City and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Merson…

Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Can’t say I am totally convinced” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Score Of Premier League Clash Between Manchester United & Everton
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Bayern Munich Icon Thomas Muller
Soccer
5 Most Loyal Players In Top 5 European Leagues Right Now: Bayern Munich Stalwart Thomas Muller Headlines List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Soccer
Nashville 2-2 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Save Herons’ Blushes In CONCACAF Champions Cup
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Liverpool Arsenal City Kimmich
Soccer
Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Eye Move For Wantaway Bayern Munich Midfielder Joshua Kimmich
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 07 2024
Arrow to top