Newcastle United January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Newcastle United have been quite uninspiring so far this season and it seems that Steve Bruce is aiming to survive relegation once again.

The Magpies had an impressive summer window but they have failed to build on the progress from last season, and are currently 15th in the Premier League table, although they have a couple of games in hand.





Steve Bruce needs to bring in a couple of quality additions to freshen up his squad during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley is willing to back the manager.

Key areas that need strengthening

Newcastle United have conceded 24 goals in 14 League games and they need to bring in a centre back to shore up the defence.

They have been linked with a move for Phil Jones and the Manchester United defender could prove to be a decent addition to the side.

Furthermore, the likes of Almiron and Saint-Maximin have failed to hit top form this season and perhaps another attacker could be what the club needs right now.

Potential departures

The likes of DeAndre Yedlin and Dwight Gayle have been linked with moves away from the club in the recent months because of the lack of playing time the season and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to cash in on them when the transfer window reopens.

Go back to: Club-by-club Premier League January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions.