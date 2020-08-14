Newcastle United could sign Nabil Bentaleb for a bargain price

Newcastle United could secure the services of Nabil Bentaleb for a bargain price from Schalke 04 this summer, a report from Kicker via SportWitness claims.

The Algeria international spent the second half of the season on loan with the Magpies and the club had the option to buy him permanently for £9m.





However, the Tyneside outfit decided against triggering the buy clause amid the failed takeover, but it appears that they could now sign him for a much lesser fee.

Bentaleb has less than 11 months remaining on his contract at Schalke and the German outfit prepared to offload him during the current transfer window.

Steve Bruce’s side are obviously on the search for midfield reinforcements and Kicker claims that they could sign the ex-Spurs graduate for around £4.5m to £5.4m.

Bentaleb made 12 league appearances for the Magpies and out of those, nine came from the starting lineup as he benefitted from injuries to Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden at different stages.

Barring a couple of games, he was not overly impressive during the temporary stint, but the club may still consider a permanent move for a cut-price fee.

The 25-year-old could provide valuable cover in the midfield department for Bruce, who had to deal with short-term injuries for key players during the backend of last season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com