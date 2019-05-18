Newcastle deciding whether to sign Barreca, would be club-record for a left-back

Newcastle have the option to buy Antonio Barreca for £8m as per the terms of his loan move from AS Monaco in January and may be forced into making an announcement on Saturday due to a Football League ruling.
In accordance with EFL Regulation 67.2: “(Clubs must) notify (the player) in writing by the third Saturday in May whether or not they offer terms of re engagement.” Barreca’s future would need to be resolved on May 18.
The Magpies are due to release a 2018/19 retained list which could reveal what loan players have returned to their parent clubs and if buying options have been triggered for other. The Italian should soon hear his fate.
Chris Waugh of Chronicle Live believes it’s highly that the left-back will be retained due to his lack of playing time at St James’ Park. Barreca racked up just four minutes of football for Newcastle and only made the matchday squad on three occasions.
Barreca wasn’t Rafael Benitez’s first choice signing either. The Toon Army boss wanted Jordan Lukaku in January but made a U-turn after failing to land the Belgian. And while Barreca was signed to provide cover, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo kept him out of the side for the majority.
Paying £8m to turn his loan move permanent wouldn’t be good business by Newcastle and would surpass the £6.3m fee that was spent bringing Jose Enrique to the club in 2007. Barreca would be Newcastle’s most-expensive left-back if his buying option was triggered.
Stats from Transfermarkt.