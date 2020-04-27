Newcastle join the race for Fabio Borini

Newcastle are thought to be keen on the Italian striker Fabio Borini.
The player was recently linked with a move to Aston Villa.
As per reports from Italy (translated by Sportwitness), Palace and Newcastle have joined the race as well.
Borini will be a free agent at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
The 29-year-old Italian has played in the Premier League before and he could be tempted to return if the offer is right.
However, it would be an underwhelming signing for Newcastle.
The Magpies need to bring in better quality players if they are to progress as a club.
Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and once the process is complete, the new owners are expected to invest in new players heavily.
Someone like Borini will not appeal to the fans. Also, the Italian is hardly an upgrade on Newcastle’s current options – Joelinton and Carroll.
Although he would be a free transfer and he could be useful in the cup games, Newcastle must look to steer clear of him and promote a young forward from their academy instead.
Joelinton would be a good back up if the Magpies manage to sign a quality starter this summer. Borini’s arrival wouldn’t make sense at all.
The Italian is not a proven goalscorer and Newcastle need someone who can score goals consistently.