Aston Villa linked with a move for Fabio Borini

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini.
The 29-year-old is thought to be a target for Crystal Palace as well.
As per L’Arena (via Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa officials have enquired about the forward and Borini will be available on a free transfer this summer.
Aston Villa need to sign a striker this summer but Borini would be an underwhelming signing.
The Italian has never been a reliable goalscorer and he is unlikely to solve Aston Villa’s problems.
The 29-year-old could be an option off the bench for Villa but Dean Smith needs to bring in someone better than that.
Borini is not an upgrade on Villa’s current striking options.
The Premier League side will have to aim higher if they want to improve as a side.
However, if they fail to stay up this season, it could change their transfer plans. Villa will struggle to attract quality players in the Championship.
Someone like Borini could make sense in that case.
It remains to be seen what happens in the coming months.
Yesterday the Dutch Football Association revealed that promotions, relegations and titles will not be awarded this season and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League follows a similar path.