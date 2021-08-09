Newcastle agree fee for Joe Willock, fans react

Newcastle United have agreed a fee in the region of £25 million for Joe Willock.

The Magpies have reached an agreement with Arsenal but still need to finalise personal terms with the midfielder.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Newcastle last season and made a lasting impression with his performances.

Steve Bruce was keen to bring him back to the club permanently, and the fans will be delighted to see that Newcastle have agreed to pay for his services.

Willock had an outstanding loan spell at St James’ Park, scoring in seven consecutive matches for the Magpies.

The youngster has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and has the talent to justify his price tag in the coming years.

Newcastle needed to add more creativity and goals to their midfield, and the signing of Willock will certainly improve them.

A permanent move to Newcastle could be ideal for Willock as he would have struggled for regular game time at Arsenal this season.

He will get more opportunities at Newcastle, and that can only benefit his development.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival – here is what they had to say.

Actually think that’s the difference between us staying up or dropping, ideally a few more through the door to give us a bit of breathing room and hope by some miracle that we get a positive result from this tedious legal battle with the PL. — #NUFC #NUFCTakeover #ApproveTheSale (@ApproveTheSale) August 8, 2021

absolute steal at 20m, especially in this market — Jack (@jackb18_) August 8, 2021

Oh look its exactly as I said. Should be pretty decent side actually assuming almiron can level up a bit and no one gets injured. — Cryteareons Collection (@icharliehunter) August 8, 2021

If this is true its an absolute bargain. — Dermy (@realltalkyooo) August 8, 2021

Stay calm it says personal terms yet to be agreed anything can happen here it's Mike Ashley 🤣🤣 — Anuj (@virjianianuj07) August 8, 2021

Read: Newcastle eyeing up a move for Brazilian playmaker.