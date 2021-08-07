Newcastle keen on Corinthians midfielder Ederson

Newcastle United are thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Ederson this summer.

According to Globo Esporte, Corinthians are currently waiting for an official bid from the Premier League club.

The Brazilian outfit are thought to be under financial pressure and that could help Newcastle get the signing across the line in the coming weeks.

The Magpies could definitely use more creativity in their midfield and Edison will prove to be a wise investment. They have been linked with the likes of Oliver Skipp and Joe Willock as well.

The 22-year-old central midfielder picked up two goals and three assists across all competitions this past season and he could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Jeff Hendrick next season.

Ederson can play in multiple positions across the midfield. The 22-year-old can operate in an advanced position as well as a more defensive role. He can slot in as a right-back as well and his versatility could prove to be very useful for Steve Bruce.

The midfielder has a contract with Corinthians until January 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable price for him in the coming weeks.

A move to the Premier League can be a tempting proposition for most players and the Brazilian could be tempted to join Newcastle this summer.

