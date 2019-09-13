Neil Redfearn says Leeds have done the sensible thing by handing Kalvin Phillips a new contract

This week three Leeds United players have committed their long term futures at the club. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, centre-back Liam Cooper and full-back Stuart Dallas have all signed new deals at the Yorkshire club.
Former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn is ‘chuffed’ that Leeds made the ‘sensible’ decision to hand Phillips a new lucrative long term contract at the club.
The 23-year-old local boy has emerged as one of the key players for Marcelo Bielsa’s side over the past 18 months. He has progressed in leaps and bounds under the Argentine, and Redfearn is happy that the Whites have managed to keep their “number one asset” with them.
“I am chuffed for Kalvin and Leeds that he is staying with them and has got a five-year deal. He is someone they have got to build a side around – his improvement has been that good,” said Redfearn to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“Leeds want to put a marker down and try and get promoted and Kalvin is their number one asset and they have done the sensible thing and shown a bit of foresight and it has to be applauded.”
Phillips was targeted by several Premier League clubs this summer, with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Wolves and Burnley, all registering interest in the dynamic midfielder.
In fact, according to reports from The Sun, Leeds even rejected a £27million bid for the player as Bielsa wanted to build his team around him.
Leeds will return to action this weekend, when they face Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Championship clash on Sunday at Oakwell.