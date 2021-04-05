Milan set to renew Ibrahimovic’s contract and pair him up with €40m signing

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign an extension to his current contract at AC Milan, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan halfway through the 2019/20 season on an initial six-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. After netting 11 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions, he opted to stay at the San Siro.

This season, the Swede has been one of Serie A’s most prolific forwards. Despite missing almost half of the season’s games, he is the division’s fourth top goalscorer with 15 in 16 outings, trailing behind just Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Luis Muriel.

Due to this form, the Rossoneri are keen to keep the veteran striker at the club for another year, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Stefano Pioli’s men have enjoyed a much improved season, and are on course for their first top four finish since 2013. They topped the league as recently as February, but have since fallen well behind arch rivals Inter Milan.

In an attempt to close the gap on the top spot, AC Milan are expected to go after Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian, who turned 21 in January, has scored 13 Serie A goals this season, which is the second most outside of the league’s top six.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic will likely cost at least €40 million in the summer. However, given his age, his salary is expected to be far more affordable.

Recently, Calciomercato claimed that RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Arsenal were all chasing the Fiorentina man. Therefore, AC Milan will have a tough battle to bring the striker to the San Siro.

