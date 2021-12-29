AC Milan news: Serie A side want to sign West Ham’s Issa Diop

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Issa Diop who is currently on the books of West Ham.

The 24-year-old struggled for minutes during the early part of the season. However, he has now found himself back in the team after injuries to regulars Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

The French footballer has started five Premier League matches in December under David Moyes.

However, as per Foot Mercato, AC Milan have contacted the Hammers over a possible move for the 24-year-old in the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri are aiming for the Serie A title this season and they are keen to bring reinforcements in January, with Simon Kjaer sidelined due to a long-term injury.

They believe Diop to be a good fit to their needs and have enquired about the defender.

However, it is uncertain whether the Irons would be willing to let him leave London Stadium considering several of their players out injured at the moment.

Issa Diop joined West Ham in 2018 from Toulouse in a club record £22 million deal.

He enjoyed an incredible maiden season with the Hammers, with the 24-year-old earning 33 Premier League starts.

However, he has since failed to replicate that amazing form and has remained on the fringes of the squad in the previous few seasons. .

Since the beginning of 2020-21, the French footballer has made only 19 top-flight starts at the Irons.