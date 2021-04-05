AC Milan send message to Tottenham Hotspur and Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez was subjected to ugly racist messages on social media last night following his side’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

Social media platforms have often refused to take action on users that racially abuse football players, and that has prompted Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to quit the micro-blogging sites until further notice.

Spurs winger Gareth Bale has also suggested a massive boycott of social media until the platforms start to take responsibility in the attempt to curb racism.

Tottenham has sent a message of support to Sanchez following last night’s ugly incident:

We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action. We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online. pic.twitter.com/jb31Z9zNZL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 4, 2021

Serie A giants AC Milan have also reacted to the abuses the Spurs star received, taking to Twitter to send this message to him and the club:

We are saddened to hear of yet more racist incidents shaking the world of football. We stand with @daosanchez26, @SpursOfficial, @Diakhaby_5 and @valenciacf. Together, we must keep on fighting to build awareness in the name of tolerance and inclusivity.#WeRespAct pic.twitter.com/UFzYOoKu7z — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 5, 2021

While Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will swifty remove contents that violate their copyrights, they fail to maintain that level of energy when it comes to battling racism.

Footballers and Football clubs boycotting social media en masse will be a good way to spur these platforms into taking action, and only such a drastic move will get everyone’s attention.