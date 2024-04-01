Soccer

10 Most Valuable Wingers In The World (April 2024): Real Madrid Star Rodrygo Claims 4th Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo

Every top team in soccer rely heavily on their wingers to keep the flanks mobile. Their coaches ask them to carry the ball into the final third, whip crosses into the box, take defenders on, and score when possible. Wingers also often act as the first line of defense against counter-attacks, meaning they need to stay on their toes from the first blast of the whistle to the last.

Those who fulfill all said responsibilities emerge as some of the most sought-after players in the world, and today, we will take a look at them.

Continue reading to meet the 10 most valuable wingers across the globe:

Valuation data: Transfermarkt

#10 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): €75 million ($80.89 million)

Leroy Sane Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers In The World
Leroy Sane Has Scored 8 Bundesliga Goals This Season

In number 10, we have Bayern Munich’s dashing right-winger Leroy Sane. The 28-year-old is worth €75 million ($80.89 million) in today’s market, making him the most valuable winger in the Bundesliga. Sane, the oldest player on this list, will see his Bayern Munich contract expire in June 2025.

The two-time Premier League winner has been nothing short of a livewire in the Bundesliga this season. Playing 26 games in the German top flight, he has scored eight times and provided 11 assists. Unfortunately for Sane, his contributions are likely to count for naught, as champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen are 10 points clear of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga rankings.

#9 Luis Diaz (Liverpool): €75 million ($80.89 million)

Luis Diaz Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers In The World
Luis Diaz Is Liverpool’s Most Valuable Player

According to Transfermarkt, Liverpool left-winger Luis Diaz is worth €75 million ($80.89 million), making him considerably more valuable than teammate and talisman Mohamed Salah (€65 million – $70.10 million). Diaz, 27, will see his deal expire on June 30, 2027.

The Colombia international, who has reportedly emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona, has performed well this season. Playing 40 games for the Reds in all competitions, he has scored 12 times and provided five assists.

#8 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): €75 million ($80.89 million)

Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe
Lamine Yamal Is Spain’s Youngest-Ever Goalscorer

By far the youngest player to make the cut, Barcelona’s 16-year-old right-winger Lamine Yamal is worth an eye-popping €75 million ($80.89 million) as of April 1, 2024. Spain’s youngest-ever goalscorer, who only earned first-team promotion this season, is tied to Barcelona until June 30, 2026.

Yamal has easily been Barcelona’s breakout performer of the 2023-24 season. His footwork, dribbling ability, and maturity in the final third have wowed fans across the board, once again proving the potency of Barca’s La Masia academy. Yamal has played in 40 games for the club this season, scoring six times and providing seven assists.

#7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli): €80 million ($86.28 million)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Was Nominated For The 2023 Ballon d’Or

Napoli maestro Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is worth a cool €80 million ($86.28 million), making him the second-most valuable winger in all of Italy. The 23-year-old, who helped Napoli to the Serie A title in his debut 2022-23 season, is tied to the club until June 30, 2027.

The Georgia international has carried his excellent form from the last campaign to the 2023-24 Serie A season. Participating in 27 Italian top-flight matches, Kvaratskhelia has scored 10 times and provided five assists. Only Victor Osimhen (13 goals) has scored more than the left-winger in Serie A.

#6 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): €80 million ($86.28 million)

Arsenal Ace Gabriel Martinelli Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers In The World
Gabriel Martinelli Has Been Directly Involved In 13 Goals This Season

Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli is the third-most valuable winger in the Premier League, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €80 million ($86.28 million). The 22-year-old, who has been in north London since July 2019, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Martinelli has performed decently this season, but injuries have hindered his progress. The former Ituano man has played 33 games this season for the Gunners, scoring eight times and providing five assists.

#5 Rafael Leao (AC Milan): €90 million ($97.06 million)

AC Milan Ace Rafael Leao Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Serie A
Rafael Leao Scored 15 Serie A Goals Last Season

In fifth place, we have AC Milan’s prolific left winger Rafael Leao, with him flaunting an estimated €90 million ($97.06 million) valuation. Leao, who is reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s radar, is contracted to Milan until June 2028.

Leao, 24, has been in respectable form for the Rossoneri this season. Featuring in 37 games in all competitions, the Portugal international has scored 11 times and provided 12 assists. If Milan decide to cash in on the player, any prospective suitor must be prepared to pay a hefty fee for his services.

#4 Rodrygo (Real Madrid): €100 million ($107.85 million)

Real Madrid Man Rodrygo Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers In The World
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo Has Been Directly Involved In 23 Goals This Season

Real Madrid have developed a taste for acquiring budding world-beaters from Brazil, and Rodrygo is one of the finest success stories of this recruitment policy. The right-winger has developed magnificently since breaking into the first team in July 2019, emerging as one of the most valuable players with an estimated €100 million ($107.85 million) valuation.

Rodrygo, whose contract will not expire until June 2028, has endured a staggered 2023-24 season, failing to be consistent in front of goal. The 23-year-old has played all 30 La Liga games this season, scoring 10 times and providing five assists. He has also scored thrice and claimed a couple of assists in eight UEFA Champions League games.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City): €130 million ($140.20 million)

Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Phil Foden Is Enjoying His Best-Ever Season At Manchester City

Manchester City star boy Phil Foden is the third name on this exclusive list. The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner is worth a staggering €130 million ($140.20 million), and his valuation is only expected to soar in the coming years.

Foden, 23, can play in multiple positions, which separates him from the pack. He is equally adept in playing on either wing and does a superb job playing centrally as well. The England international, who is contractually tied to City until June 30, 2027, has played 43 games this season. Enjoying his best-ever season, Foden has scored 20 times and provided eight assists.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): €130 million ($140.20 million)

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Most Valuable Wingers In The World
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Celebrating After Scoring

Arsenal academy graduate Bukayo Saka is worth €130 million ($140.20 million) as of April 1, 2024, emerging as the joint-most valuable winger in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has a long-term contract with the Gunners, with it not expiring until June 30, 2027.

The England right-winger has performed admirably this season, helping Arsenal mount another title challenge. He has scored 13 times and provided eight assists in 28 Premier League games. Saka has also scored four times and claimed three assists in seven UEFA Champions League games.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): €150 million ($161.77 million)

Real Madrid Attacker Vinicius Junior Is The Most Valuable Winger In The World
Real Madrid Attacker Vinicius Junior Has Scored 18 Goals This Season

Real Madrid talisman Vinicius Jr. has clinched the top spot on this list, owing to his whopping €150 million ($161.77 million) valuation. The Brazilian left-winger, who has been with the senior team since July 2018, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

The 24-year-old, known for his pace, dribbling, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, has been in fine form this season. Playing 28 games for Real Madrid in all competitions, he has scored 18 times and provided eight assists. He is the second-highest goal contributor in the team, behind newcomer Jude Bellingham (29 goal involvements).

