MEN provide postive Anthony Martial update in boost for Manchester United

The Manchester Evening News have provided a positive injury update on Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, following his injury in March.

The Frenchman was expected to be out for the rest of the season, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting earlier this month he would be very surprised if he was back this campaign.





“Anthony has started his recovery and, if we see him before the end of the season, I will be very surprised,” Solskjaer explained to Manchester United’s official website.

Despite those comments, the Manchester Evening News have posted an article about a boost for Martial and Manchester United.

The publication pictured Martial in public on Wednesday, where he was seen ‘moving freely and without a brace on his injured knee’.

Martial was also asked about his injured knee, to which he replied that ‘it was feeling good’.

While this is by no means confirmation that Martial could return by the end of the season, it is a boost for Manchester United nonetheless.

With several big fixtures coming up, including potentially a Europa League final, getting Martial back fit could be huge.

SL View – Will Roma stand in Manchester United’s way of a Europa League title?

Manchester United’s clash with Roma could be pivotal in their season.

While it looks likely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will finish in the Premier League’s top four, the Europa League represents United’s last chance of silverware.

Roma have not had the greatest of seasons in Serie A, with Paulo Fonseca’s side sat seventh in the table.

Though, they have impressed in the Europa League with wins over Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk and Ajax in the knockout stages.

It is safe to say that Roma will be no pushovers, and Manchester United will have to be on top form to ensure their progression to the final.

Read Also: Manchester United vs Roma – Europa League Preview, Team News & Predicted Line-ups.