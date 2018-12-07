Marco Silva comments on Everton defender Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina joined Everton during the summer transfer window from Barcelona, but he had to wait for a while to make his debut due to injury.
Now, fully fit, Mina has quickly stepped into Everton’s starting line-up.
Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma formed a fantastic partnership at the back, but Mina has equally impressed at the back since breaking into the team.
With games coming thick and fast, Silva will be looking to rotate the squad to keep his players fresh.
The Everton boss has told the Liverpool Echo that he has no concerns about Mina’s fitness levels. He has hinted that the Colombian will continue to play for the Toffees.
He said: “It is a busy month for us and with everything it’s about managing the squad and being able to give rest to players if I feel we don’t lose too much. That was my feeling yesterday with the Zouma choice [against Newcastle].
“Mina didn’t play many games at the start of the season so it will be possible for him to carry on in the squad.”
Everton find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, and have looked a strong force this season under Silva.
Mina has added steel to the Everton backline with the Toffees only conceding two goals in four games that Mina has started.
Everton will be in action on Monday, when they take on Silva’s former club Watford at Goodison Park.