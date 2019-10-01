Marcelo Bielsa says West Brom can hurt Leeds United

Leeds United will take on West Bromwich Albion in a crucial Championship clash on Tuesday night at Elland Road.
The Baggies find themselves at the top of the table at the moment and are in fine form. In contrast, Leeds find themselves fourth in the table, despite making a strong start to the season.
However, the Whites are only two points behind the Baggies and could leapfrog them if they win tonight. Ahead of the clash, Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that it will be a difficult game for them and that the Baggies can hurt Leeds.
Slaven Bilic’s side are doing exceptionally well, and are undefeated in the league so far. They could create history tonight if they avoid a defeat against the Yorkshire outfit.
The Argentine has warned his players that they are about to face their biggest test of the season so far.
“West Brom have six players who have impact when they have possession, the two full-backs, the two wingers, the centre-forward and playmaker,” Bielsa said, as quoted by the Express and Star.
“As well as these six players, they have two defensive midfielders who manage the ball well.
“Out of all of the matches we have played so far, this opponent will be the most difficult opponent to defend against.
“We are always forced to win after one defeat more, we are playing against the top of the table at home and we always find reasons.”
Leeds are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Charlton. The Whites have won only once in their last fives games in all competitions, but they are a formidable side at home and are capable of beating anyone on their day.