Marcelo Bielsa reveals what he told Leeds striker Patrick Bamford after he was taken off

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table after beating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell on Saturday.
Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich earned all three points for Leeds.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa started with Patrick Bamford for this game. Bamford has been in very good form this season, and did well against the Tykes, twice drawing saves from Brad Collins.
The former Chelsea striker was taken off by Bielsa in the 70th minute, who introduced Nketiah in his place. The exciting teenager changed the game completely.
The 20-year-old scored the opening goal in the 84th minute and then earned a penalty which Mateusz Klich tucked in.
After the match, Bielsa has revealed what he said to Bamford who looked frustrated when he was taken off. He said to Leeds Live:
Pat made a lot of efforts to be in good conditions to score, especially in this match. He had a lot of chances. I tried to explain to him that he deserved a goal in the match. An attacker like him in his position, they suffer a lot when they don’t score. It is not the same if you don’t score because you don’t create chances for yourself. If you don’t score and you create a lot of chances. He’s a great centre-forward. In every match he has four or five chances to score. Before or later he will improve his efficiency.”
Bielsa is absolutely spot on here. Bamford has been creating a lot of goal-scoring chances for himself and he must improve his efficiency now.
Many Leeds fans have been saying on social networking site Twitter that Bielsa must start with Nketiah, but the Argentine probably is in no hurry to drop Bamford to the bench anytime soon.