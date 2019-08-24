Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw

Leeds United have once again made a good start to the season, and it remains to be seen whether they can successfully mount a challenge for promotion this term.
Last season, Leeds were so close to securing automatic promotion, but they failed at the final hurdle. Marcelo Bielsa will definitely ensure that his side remains focussed all the way.
Leeds have won three and drawn the other one in their opening four Championship games. The likes of Ben White and Eddie Nkeitah have already made strong impressions, but Bielsa is particularly impressed with Adam Forshaw this season.
The 27-year-old joined Leeds in the January transfer window of 2018 from Middlesbrough. He did well last season under Bielsa playing in 30 Championship games.
However, he has been a revelation this season, and is arguably enjoying his best form for Leeds. Bielsa has hailed him as a technically competent player, and said he values the player a lot.
“I give value of Adam a lot, but not just football, in all the rest of things. One of th things because he is a player that can play in different positions. He is competent technically. And at the same time is clever in tactical situations and the capacity of the physical is very important in my opinion,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
Forshaw has made 1.3 tackles per game, and has been brilliant with his passing so far. With over 91% passing accuracy, and 2 shots per game, he is making a strong impact for Leeds this season.