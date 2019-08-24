Marcelo Bielsa delivers team news ahead of Stoke vs Leeds

Just like the previous campaign, Leeds United have once again made a great start to the season. But whether they will learn from their past mistakes and secure promotion at the end of the season remains to be seen.
Leeds have made an unbeaten start to their 2019-20 Championship campaign, winning three of their four matches, the other one ending in a draw.
The Whites will face Stoke City away from home on Saturday, and ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has delivered the team news.
Last season, Leeds faced a lot of problems with injuries, and this is something Bielsa must take into consideration.
Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are expected to feature. Cooper suffered a minor ankle injury, while Dallas was facing problems with his muscles. Both are expected to feature against Stoke City.
The Argentine also revealed that if Dallas and Cooper miss out, Jamie Shackleton and Gaetano Berard will replace them.
“Dallas or Shackleton and Cooper or Berardi are the options. The rest the same,” Bielsa told Leeds Live.
“They could play tomorrow. But always I tell you all the things that we know every day.
“Dallas and Cooper are resting today to try to recover very well. Liam has a kick in the ankle and Dallas has a muscle problem, but nothing special. Hopefully they play.”