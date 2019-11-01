Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich

Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has not been at his best this season as compared to the last term.
The 29-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has started in all the Championship games this season, scoring one goal.
The Poland international was one of the star players for Leeds as the Yorkshire club narrowly missed out on promotion last season.
Last season, Klich was confident enough to take shots on goal from outside, and as a result, he ended up with double figures for goals.
However, the Argentine has showered high praise on him, saying he is a ‘very serious’ player. Bielsa believes that Klich will soon find his best form for the club.
“The last season for him was very hard,” Bielsa said, as quoted by Leeds Live. “He always played for Poland and with us, and he never missed training as he is a very serious player.
“So in this moment of the season, he is arriving to get at his best level. He is not a goal-scorer. He arrives more in the side of the pitch and also in front of the box he has a lot of pressing there.
“But he does not arrive a lot inside the box.
“Last season he had a good shot on himself from outside the box. But I think, day-to-day, he will continue to grow to get to the level he achieved last season.”
If Klich gets back his scoring form, it will be a massive boost for Leeds.
The Whites have struggled to score freely this season with Patrick Bamford (despite his fantastic overall contribution) and have struggled to hit the target on a regular basis.
Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face QPR next in their Championship clash on Saturday.