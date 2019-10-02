Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United produced yet another superb performance at home as they returned to the top of the table after winning 1-0 against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.
Ezgjan Alioski scored the only goal as the Whites ended West Brom’s unbeaten start to the Championship season. It was a fascinating game to watch, where Leeds created loads of chances but they couldn’t make it count.
On the other hand, the in-form Baggies side dominated the second half and forced Leeds to dig deep. In the end, Leeds managed to churn out all three points and a crucial victory.
Patrick Bamford produced an outstanding performance for the Whites, and Marcelo Bielsa was impressed with his contribution.
The 26-year-old has been in good form this season but he has not scored in his last six games. However, Bielsa trusts him, and although he missed a sitter, the former Chelsea striker was brilliant throughout the game with his tireless running and defensive shifts.
When Bielsa was asked to comment on how good Bamford was during the game, the Argentine replied, as quoted by Leeds Live: “Great spirit to compete today.”
Leeds enjoyed 48% of possession and registered 19 shots during the game. The Whites will face Millwall in their next Championship game on Saturday.