Manchester United keen on Ben White

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Brighton defender Ben White.

According to the Sun, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the young central defender as well and Brighton are likely to demand around £35 million for him this summer.





The Seagulls turned down three offers from Leeds United for White last summer.

White had spent the last season on loan at Elland Road and he managed to establish himself as a key player for Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine manager wanted to sign him permanently at the start of this season but Brighton refused to sell him.

It will be interesting to see if the Seagulls are willing to do business this summer. The 23-year-old has been a regular starter for Graham Potters’ side this season.

There is no doubt that he has the talent to play for a bigger club in future.

Apparently, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has urged the club to sign an English speaking centre back and the Brighton defender could be an excellent fit.

White is young and he is yet to reach his peak. He is likely to improve further with experience and coaching. The 23-year-old could give his best years to the Old Trafford outfit if they manage to snap him up this summer.

Furthermore, the asking price seems reasonable for a player of his talent. English players often come with a premium price tag and White has the ability to justify the reported £35m valuation in future.

