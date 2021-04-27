Manchester United keen on Abdallah Sima

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima by the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old forward has been outstanding in the domestic competitions and in the Europa League for the Czech outfit this season.





Sima has scored 19 goals in 35 appearances so far and his form has attracted the interest of the Premier League giants.

The young forward has a contract with Slavia until the summer of 2024 and it will be interesting to see if United can convince his club to sanction a sale this summer.

The Czech outfit are under no pressure to sell the player this summer and the Red Devils might have to pay a premium to secure his services.

SL View: Ideal addition to Manchester United’s front three

It is no surprise that the Red Devils are looking to sign a talented forward this summer. The likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have failed to live up to the expectations this season and signing a quality goal scorer could push the current Manchester United attackers to raise their performance levels.

Furthermore, Sima is a prodigious talent who has the potential to develop into a top-class goal scorer in future.

The Senegalese can operate as a wide forward as well as the striker and his versatility could be very useful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 19-year-old can play on the right-hand side of the attack and he could complete the Manchester United attack alongside Rashford and Martial next season.

Mason Greenwood has been used on the right-hand side at times this season but the youngster is more suited to a central role and Sima’s arrival will allow him to play in his natural position.

Read: Sima has been linked with a move to West Ham United earlier this month as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.