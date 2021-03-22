Lucas Moura and Raphinha exchange messages on Instagram after Tottenham win

Leeds United winger Raphinha sent a message to Lucas Moura on Instagram yesterday to congratulate him after his landmark appearance for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Moura made his 150th appearances for Spurs as Jose Mourinho’s side returned to winning ways after a disappointing week.





Spurs defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park, where Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane scored for the visitors. The north Londoners, who were knocked out of the Europa League last-16 tie in the midweek, reacted strongly and kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive.

Moura was simply superb during the game and produced a brilliant assist for Vinicius.

The 28-year-old has arguably been Tottenham’s best player in recent weeks, and Mourinho has hailed his effort after the match as a “crazy performance”.

The Brazilian took to social media to express his delight at reaching the milestone.

There were plenty of congratulatory messages for him from teammates and fans. But there was also a message from compatriot Raphinha who is dazzling under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road this season.