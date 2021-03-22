Tottenham Hotspur fans drool over Lucas Moura display vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive with a brilliant 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Spurs bounced back from their mid-week shock defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League to secure all three points at Villa Park.


Carlos Vinicius opened the scoring in the first-half for Spurs while Harry Kane added another in the second half to ensure the north Londoners climb to sixth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to the performance of Lucas Moura.

The 28-year-old has arguably been Spurs’ best player in recent weeks, and he once again produced a fantastic performance against Villa.

And following the win, he took to social media to express his delight at reaching 150 games for the club.

The Brazilian made eight ball recoveries and created four chances during the game. Plus, he provided the assist for Vinicius for the opening goal.

After the disappointing exit in the Europa League, Tottenham will have to focus on finishing in the top-four this season.

In other news, David Ornstein has suggested that he doesn’t think Kane will leave Spurs in the summer transfer window.